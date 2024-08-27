Patralekhaa-Rajkummar Celebrate Janmashtami

Film folk have been busy celebrating Janmashtami in many interesting ways.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa perform a Radha-Krishna pooja on the special day.

Kartik Aaryan shares a Dahi Handi scene from his latest film Chandu Champion, and writes, 'For the first time in my career, Shot a Dahi Handi Sequence for #ChanduChampion and it really is so so special. Felt the energy, the adrenaline and the spirit of this festival in every moment we captured. Happy Janmashtami.'

Shilpa Shetty and her family -- including husband Raj Kundra, children Viaan and Samisha and mum Sunanda -- visit the ISKCON temple in Mumbai.

Watch them arrive in this video

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela celebrated the festival with their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela.

Adah Sharma sings the bhajan, Hari Mhana Tumhi Govind Mhana.

Shriya Pilgaonkar shares a throwback picture with Madhura Ranade dressed as Radha and Krishna and writes, 'The eternal witness. The guiding light. कृष्ण Is love . Love is कृष्ण Me with the maakhanchor glint in my eyes & @madhurarranade with her innocent Radha sweetness love this picture of us.'

Shantanu Maheshwari shares his Janmashtami story: 'This day used to be so special when I was a kid. I remember dressing up as Krishna countless times -- whether for fancy dress competitions, dance events, or simply because my family wanted me to (being the youngest has its perks!). Back in Kolkata, we would have elaborate decorations and celebrations on this day.'

He adds, 'My One memorable story is from a time when my mom woke me up in a hurry, saying I was late to get ready as Krishna. I grumbled, saying no one had informed me, but got dressed quickly. While everyone else was busy with the decorations, I was left waiting in my Krishna outfit, hoping for some event to justify it all.

'By 5 PM, I was still waiting and wondering why they even dressed me up in the first place. It turned out my grandmother had casually suggested to my mom that it would be nice if I dressed as Krishna that year. To give me a sense of purpose for all the effort, they took this photo. (Hence the beautiful expression).'

