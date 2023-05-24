Recipe: Divya's Kerala Kootu

After avial, sambar and rasam, if there is another vegetarian dish my non-Malayali friends and neighbours relish with more compliments than complaints, it has to be Kootu.

It's a staple accompaniment to fancier meals served at weddings, temples, and on special occasions and festivals, including Onam and Vishu, at home.

But the recipe, like I always mention, is prepared differently in parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, with a slight variation in the ingredients and the consistency.

There is Kootu and Kootu Curry -- my parents always argue about the ingredients that go into it.

My Papa, who grew up in Palakkad, Kerala, insists that Kootu is thicker, prepared using raw banana, lentils, ash gourd and yam, while Kootu Curry, more popular in Kannur, Thalassery and parts of north Kerala includes steam cooked black gram/chana as well.

Irrespective of how you cook it, the basic ingredients and flavour remain the same which makes it such a rich addition to Kerala cuisine.

Presenting my Amma's version of Kootu, which I hope you will enjoy with steamed rice.

IMAGE: Kerala Kootu is best enjoyed with steamed rice, but also goes well with rotis or crispy dosas.

Photograph: Divya Nair

Kootu

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

150 gm chana dal, washed and soaked in water

1 large raw banana, diced

100 gm yam, diced

100 gm ash gourd or white pumpkin, diced

1½ cup grated coconut

1 tsp haldi or turmeric powder

5-6 dried red chillies

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

½ tsp peppercorns

8-10 curry leaves

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

Water

For the tempering

2 tbsp coconut oil

½ cup grated coconut

1 tsp rai or mustard seeds

2-3 dried red chillies

-8-10 curry leaves

Method