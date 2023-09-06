News
Chess Queen Divya Deshmukh's Many Moods

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: September 06, 2023 12:39 IST
Divya Deshmukh is just 17. But she's a queen. A chess queen and a woman grandmaster who's had everyone sitting up in amazement after her recent win at the Tata Steel India Rapid Championship 2023.

The Indian Woman Chess Grandmaster from Nagpur can put up a fierce fight against her competitors.

And she likes to look her best while doing so.

She keeps her clothes simple, but pays special attention to her hair.

If you take a closer look at her pictures, you'll notice she doesn't repeat hair styles.

Tiny details like black-painted nails, wooden accessories and braided hair spice up her look at some of the toughest chess matches.

IMAGE: Pink shirt. Gentle strands of hair cradling her face. Just the kind of look that can melt hearts in even the most stressful situations.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Divya Deshmukh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: How cute are those pigtails!

 

IMAGE: When your hair colour matches your top...

 

IMAGE: The mood may be pensive, but we can't help but notice that intricate golden jhumkas.

 

IMAGE: What better way to stay warm than with a denim jacket loosely thrown over your shoulders?

 

IMAGE: This girl definitely understands how to win hearts with her laidback style.

REDIFF STYLE
