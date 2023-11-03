News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Jim, Dheeraj Have Diwali Inspiration For You

Jim, Dheeraj Have Diwali Inspiration For You

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
November 03, 2023 14:51 IST
Tradition vs funky fusion -- what would you choose to wear this Diwali?

Times Fashion Week's showstoppers Jim Sarab and Dheeraj Dhopar offer interesting options.    

IMAGE: Who wouldn't want to look like a king on Diwali? 
Jim Sarbh's salt and pepper hair goes well with the theme. 
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: That's an anarkali peeping out from under the embroidered kurta
Men, says designer Nilesh Mitesh, it's cool to wear the flared silhouette.
He throws in an intricate choker and a lovely ivory shawl as well. 

 

IMAGE: Offering a complete contrast is Dheeraj Dhopar.
No kaala chasma for him; instead, he chooses funky beige-rimmed shades to complement his midnight blue kurta

 

IMAGE: Comfort comes first for the actor who pairs the look with white sneakers. 

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
