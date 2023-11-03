Jim, Dheeraj Have Diwali Inspiration For You

Tradition vs funky fusion -- what would you choose to wear this Diwali?

Times Fashion Week's showstoppers Jim Sarab and Dheeraj Dhopar offer interesting options.



Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Who wouldn't want to look like a king on Diwali?Jim Sarbh's salt and pepper hair goes well with the theme.

IMAGE: That's an anarkali peeping out from under the embroidered kurta.

Men, says designer Nilesh Mitesh, it's cool to wear the flared silhouette.

He throws in an intricate choker and a lovely ivory shawl as well.

IMAGE: Offering a complete contrast is Dheeraj Dhopar.

No kaala chasma for him; instead, he chooses funky beige-rimmed shades to complement his midnight blue kurta.

IMAGE: Comfort comes first for the actor who pairs the look with white sneakers.