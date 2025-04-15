9 Errors In JEE Mains Exam Answers Sparks Outrage

The National Testing Agency has come under fire on social media after users flagged nine factual errors in the answer keys for the JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Main.

Kindly note that this image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: PTI Photos/Rediff Archives

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the answer keys for the JEE Main Session 2 on April 11, 2025.

Soon after, social media users pointed out that there were four errors in the physics answer key, three errors in chemistry answer key and two errors in mathematics answer key.

What happens when a student challenges the answer?

"If the challenge(s) made by the candidate is found correct, the answer key will be revised. Based on the revised final answer keys, the result will be prepared and declared.

"No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of her/his challenge.

"The answer key finalised by the experts after the settlement of the challenge will be final," says rediffGURU Mayank Chandel, founder, CareerStreets; he has been training students for competitive exams for over 18 years.

"The window to challenge NTA's provisional answer key closed at 11.50 pm on April 13," he adds.

Chandel goes on to explain that, in the current scenario, the NTA has two options:

"They can either award bonus marks to students who have attempted the question with the wrong answers or they can cancel the question with the wrong answer.

"While they haven't yet specified which step they are going to take, they usually they give bonus marks."

This year the JEE (Main) session 2 exam was conducted on April 2, 3, 4, 7 and 9.

The results will be released on April 17.

The JEE, a national level engineering entrance exam, is conducted by the NTA for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes in various institutes, including IITs, NITs and other technical institutions

Angered by the incorrect answers, an X user wrote that NTA should mean 'Never Trust Association.'

Another X user said, 'This is a red flag not just on NTA, but on the government. With so much halla (noise) happened previous year regarding paper leaks, the education ministry should have been extra careful and ensured controls are in place to avoid any sorts of issues. But sad, seems they are again sleeping this year.'

Last year, the NTA came under fire after a paper leak in the NEET-UG exam that occurred in the Hazaribagh centre in Jharkhand.

There were demands to cancel the NEET-UG exam; the Supreme Court, however, denied the request.

An X user wrote, 'As if JEE wasn't already a Hunger Games sequel in disguise, now they've added plot twists: 9 disputed questions in physics, maths and chemistry. At this point, students aren't giving exams -- they’re surviving conspiracy thrillers.'

The NTA, which conducts the crucial engineering entrance exam, has not yet responded to these allegations.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is yet to comment on the controversy.