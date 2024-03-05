IYCU: Want to study in France on a scholarship?

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Francisco Osorio/Creative Commons

The France Excellence Charpak Master Scholarship is designed to help students for up to two years of education in France at the master’s degree level for all streams and fields of study.

As part of the scholarship, selected candidates will receive a monthly living allowance of 860 Euros. Other benefits include a waiver of their student visa fee, social security and assistance for accommodation.

Who can apply

To be eligible for the scholarship, the applicant must:

Be an Indian national or an OCI card holder.

Not be older than 30 years at the time of applying for the scholarship.

Be currently enrolled in or have studied at an Indian institution of higher learning.

Have applied for admission at a French institution before applying for the scholarship.

How to apply?

Interested candidates may click HERE to apply.

Important dates

The last date for sending in applications is Wednesday, March 20.

The results will be declared at the end of April.

For more details on the scholarship and its terms and conditions, kindly contact the nearest Campus France office in India or refer to the website of the institution of your choice.

