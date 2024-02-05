IYCU: How To Fund Your Research Internship In Life Science

Under the principal investigator's mentorship programme, interns can conduct independent research in their field of interest at select Indian institutes.



The Next-Gen Scientists Foundation (registered under the Trust Act of India 1882) is offering to fund internships for undergraduate and postgraduate students who wish to gain research experience in life sciences.

Under the principal investigator's (PI) mentorship programme, interns can conduct independent research in their field of interest at select Indian institutes.

The internship spans any two to three-month period between May and July 2024 as per the convenience of the student and the PI.

NGS interns will receive a stipend of Rs 6,000 per month for on-site internships and Rs 3,000 for remote internships for up to three months upon satisfying the eligibility criteria.

For on-site interns, travel will also be reimbursed up to the cost of a III class AC train ticket (round trip).

Who can apply?

To be eligible for the programme, candidates must fulfil the following criteria:

Be interested in undertaking a life science-associated internship for a period of two (minimum of 56 days) or three (minimum of 84 days) months.

Be a student in the

(i) Second year of a three year undergraduate programme, or

(ii) Second or third year of a four year undergraduate programme, or

(iii) First year in a two year master’s programme, or

(iv) Second, third or fourth year of a five year integrated programme at an Indian institute.

How to apply

Interested candidates can apply online on the registered website HERE (external link).

Important dates

The application window is now open.

The last date to apply for the programme is March 31, 2024.

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. Hence, early applications are encouraged.

Selected applicants will be invited to interview via Skype in April 2024.

Results will be announced before April 31, 2024. Selected candidates will be informed via email.

Contact

For any questions regarding the internship programme, you can email intern@ngsf.in or chat with the NGSF team directly at the Indian Life Science Network (NGSF Category/#internship-queries) HERE (external link).

