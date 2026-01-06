Rs 2L Scholarship For Aspiring Dentists

The Sensodyne IDA Shining Star Scholarship Programme 2025-26 is open to students in the first year of their Bachelor of Dental Surgery programme.

The Sensodyne IDA Shining Star Scholarship Programme 2025-26 is a CSR initiative by Haleon India, the makers of Sensodyne, in collaboration with Buddy4Study and the Indian Dental Association (IDA).

The programme rewards meritorious first-year students pursuing their Bachelor of Dental Surgery course in government or government-aided colleges across India.

Selected students will receive financial assistance of Rs 2,00,000 disbursed (Rs 50,000 per year for four years) to support their academic and living expenses.

Who can apply

The scholarship is open to students in the first year of their BDS programme.

Indian students are eligible to apply.

Other eligibility conditions include:

Students from government colleges or government-aided colleges who have been awarded a government seat in their respective colleges can apply.

The applicant must have scored a minimum of 60 per cent marks in their previous semester.

Students whose family income from all sources is not more than Rs 8,00,000 per annum are eligible.

Students who are currently receiving any other scholarship are not eligible to apply.

Children of employees of Haleon, Give Grants and Buddy4Study are not eligible for the scholarship.

How to apply

Interested and eligible students can click HERE to apply.

Important dates

The last date to apply for the scholarship is January 20.

