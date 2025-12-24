'Students Will Get 2, 3, 4 Year Work Visa In New Zealand'

Kindly note that this image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy University of Canterbury, New Zealand

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has said as per the provisions of the free trade agreement signed with New Zealand, Indian students going to New Zealand for studies will now be eligible for a two-year work visa.

'For those taking a degree course or a bachelor degree with honours, they will be eligible for a three-year work visa, while those graduating in STEM or taking a post-graduation degree will be eligible for a four-year work visa,' the minister said.

'Around 5,000 yoga instructors, chefs, AYUSH professionals, nurses will get professional work visas,' Goyal added. 'We have also been able to open up 118 sectors which will give us opportunity to participate in tourism, IT, telecom, etc.'