HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » 'Students Will Get 2, 3, 4 Year Work Visa In New Zealand'

'Students Will Get 2, 3, 4 Year Work Visa In New Zealand'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Savera R Someshwar
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 24, 2025 09:52 IST

x

Representative image

Kindly note that this image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy University of Canterbury, New Zealand

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has said as per the provisions of the free trade agreement signed with New Zealand, Indian students going to New Zealand for studies will now be eligible for a two-year work visa.

'For those taking a degree course or a bachelor degree with honours, they will be eligible for a three-year work visa, while those graduating in STEM or taking a post-graduation degree will be eligible for a four-year work visa,' the minister said.

'Around 5,000 yoga instructors, chefs, AYUSH professionals, nurses will get professional work visas,' Goyal added. 'We have also been able to open up 118 sectors which will give us opportunity to participate in tourism, IT, telecom, etc.'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Savera R Someshwar
Share:

RELATED STORIES

The New Study Abroad Hotspot For Indian Students...
The New Study Abroad Hotspot For Indian Students...
Indians Stranded As H-1B Visa Renewals Stall
Indians Stranded As H-1B Visa Renewals Stall
Indians Still Lead US Student Influx
Indians Still Lead US Student Influx
Top 6 Countries To Study Abroad
Top 6 Countries To Study Abroad
6 TOEFL Changes: How It Will Help You Perform Better
6 TOEFL Changes: How It Will Help You Perform Better

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Most Famous Bars In The World

webstory image 2

5 Best Geysers For Cosy Showers This Season

webstory image 3

The World's 7 Truly Fairytale Castles

VIDEOS

ISRO's 'Baahubali' rocket LVM3-M6 lifts off with its heaviest payload ever 5:29

ISRO's 'Baahubali' rocket LVM3-M6 lifts off with its...

Unnao rape victim, mother protest at India Gate over Delhi HC sentence suspension2:33

Unnao rape victim, mother protest at India Gate over...

Mahanadi Dispute: 'Good Step', Says Congress MLA Sofia Firdous1:25

Mahanadi Dispute: 'Good Step', Says Congress MLA Sofia...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO