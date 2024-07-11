News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » How to get a PhD scholarship at King's College, London

How to get a PhD scholarship at King's College, London

By REDIFF GETAHEAD
July 11, 2024 14:38 IST
How to apply for PhD scholarship At King's College, London

Photograph: Kind courtesy King's College London

The Inlaks-King's India Institute Studentship will enable scholars currently enrolled in PhD programmes at Indian universities to undertake a short-term visit to the King's India Institute, King’s College, London, to collect material, use facilities and consult experts towards their research for their PhDs.

Successful candidates can also access other libraries and academic institutions in the United Kingdom.

A maximum of two shortlisted students will be offered financial support for a period of up to three months.

The studentship will cover the following:

  • Reasonable travel allowance reimbursable on actuals (up to USD 1,000).
  • Maintenance expenses (up to USD 2,000 per month).
  • Funds for buying materials and making copies of relevant literature, reimbursable on actuals (up to USD 500).
  • Health allowance reimbursable on actuals (up to a maximum of USD 500).


Who can apply?

All applicants must fulfil the following criteria:

  • Have confirmed PhD registration for at least two years but for not more than three years.
  • Have a first-class degree at the bachelor's (honours) and master’s level.
  • Those born on or after January 1, 1989, are eligible to apply for the grant.
  • Be an Indian passport holder, currently residing in India.

The award will be given only in humanities- and social sciences-related subjects.

How to apply?

Interested students can download the application form HERE (external link).

Important dates

The last date to send applications is August 31, 2024.

Candidates shortlisted for the interview will be informed at the end of September 2024.

Final interviews will be held in early October 2024.

  • How to study abroad on a scholarship? Ask rediffGURUS HERE.

The above information is provided by Rediff.com as a reader service. Rediff.com does not benefit monetarily from such information.

REDIFF GETAHEAD
