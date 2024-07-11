10 Skills That Matter At Job Interviews

Employers seek individuals who can prioritise tasks, solve problems and work within deadlines, says Ankit Aggarwal, CEO, Unstop.

Career-related questions? Ask rediffGURUS HERE.

Kindly note the image -- a scene from the series Ghar Wapsi that streams on Disney+ Hotstar -- has been posted only for representational purposes.



If 10 people are applying for the same job you have applied to, how do you stand apart?

Your skill set is the only thing that will help you stay ahead in a competitive job market.

A majority of hiring managers would agree that college curricula or a professional degree alone will not help meet future roles; the largest HR challenge is the skill gap.

The need for professionally qualified employees is rapidly increasing, and it is essential to know which skills are greatly appreciated by employers.

Let us look at 10 critical skills that can turn you into the candidate who stands out in any job interview.

Mastering these skills will not only add value to your resume but will also help you excel in interviews by leveraging your confidence.

1. Communication leaves an impact

Clear communication plays an important part in the interview process.

In addition, learning how to communicate your messages clearly and briefly will help you stand out.

Candidates with good written and verbal communication are valued because they can use these skills to express their ideas, resolve conflicts and get work done effectively.

2. Problem-solving skills are a greater employability factor

Employers are looking for people who can solve problems.

That is why, during the interview, I usually provide the candidate with certain scenarios to calculate his or her problem-solving skills by understanding how they would act in such a situation.

Speaking about different instances when you solved workplace problems is always effective when describing your problem-solving skills.

3. Mastering time management

The ability to manage time at work, regardless of your core specialisation, is a great skill to have; in the world of business, time is money.

Employers seek individuals who can prioritise tasks and work within deadlines.

How a candidate can organise his/her work and prepare to meet different deadlines demonstrates how efficient and goal-oriented the person is.

4. The ability to learn quickly

The flexibility to operate in changing environments is imperative in the ever-competitive, ever-evolving job market.

Employers are more likely to hire employees who are flexible when it comes to change.

The ability of an individual to continue learning new things while embracing change and effectively adapting to the demands of the workplace is a winning skill.

5. Out-of-the-box thinking

When you tell the interviewer your perspective about how you handled or executed a situation at work, it creates a positive image.

6. Digital marketing and social media skills

We live in the digital age, hence knowledge of social media communication and marketing through digital platforms is a necessity.

Employers want candidates who would ideally know how to ride social media trends to promote their brands and reach out to potential customers.

Knowledge of SEO practices, content creation and social media management skills can prove essential during job interviews.

7. Teamwork makes the dream work

Teamwork is when two or more people work together towards the achievement of a common goal.

It is an essential component that any employer requires in her/his employee, regardless of the line of work the employee is being hired for.

The ability to work in teams to achieve mutual objectives is an important interpersonal skill.

Effective teamwork involves effective communication, coordination and leadership to motivate people towards a common goal.

8. A proactive mindset

The work environment is dynamic and constantly evolving.

While it’s important to update yourself and stay ahead of the curve, having a proactive mindset can be helpful.

When employees display an open-minded attitude, stepping up in times of crises without being told to do so, it proves that you are valuable and thus deserving of the position you aspire for.

Careful self-promotion, meaning sharing information that is not mentioned in your CV, can enhance your image in the eyes of a potential employer.

9. Multi-language skills

Employers believe that candidates who know more than two languages will be capable of comprehending and expressing their ideas and instructions to a larger section of the audience which can be advantageous for organisations with a diverse group of clients or employees.

In the job interview, you can emphasise your language proficiency and share examples of how you have, as a result, incurred particular advantage for your previous employers.

10. Leading by example

Much like teamwork, demonstrating leadership is a key skill that employers are looking for, especially when it comes to meeting organisational objectives.

While individuals with discipline and organisation skills are preferred, employers are looking for persons who can navigate through complexity, make decisions, engage with people and guide them in the right direction to achieve the desired results.

The secret to cracking any job interview is to present your best version.

The more useful and relevant skills you have, the higher your chances of being hired.

The above skills are most essential to help you become a preferred candidate because the job market is highly competitive.

Remember to focus on your strengths and stay confident.