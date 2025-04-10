HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Earn Rs 12,500 Per Month With IDRBT's Summer Internship

April 10, 2025 11:59 IST

The Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology Summer Internship Programme 2025 offers graduate and postgraduate students support to carry out projects in the field of technology.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khwanchai Phanthong/Pexels

What is it about?

The IDRBT (Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology) Summer Internship Programme (ISIP) 2025 offers graduate and postgraduate students support to carry out projects in the field of technology.

Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 12,500.

Who can apply?

To be eligible for the programme, an applicant must be in their second or final year in a recognised institute in India in one of the following subjects:

  • A post-graduate course in the field of technology or management.

  • A four-year graduation programme in engineering.

How to apply

Eligible candidates must attach all the required documents in an e-mail with the subject 'Application to IDRBT Summer Internship Programme' and mail it to isip@idrbt.ac.in.

Important dates

The last date to submit your applications is April 15, 2025.

The duration of the internship is April to July 2025.

The above information is provided by Rediff.com as a reader service.Rediff.com does not benefit monetarily from such information.

