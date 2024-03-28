How To Apply For A Rs 2.5 Lakh Scholarship

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hamdank/Wikimedia Commons

The Combined Counselling Board (CCB) Scholarship 2024 is a merit-based scholarship scheme offered by the CCB Education and Welfare Department, a registered trust.

The CCB scholarship provides financial assistance to meritorious students pursuing higher education in CCB-affiliated colleges.

The scholarship amount ranges between Rs 60,000 to Rs 2,50,000 per annum, depending on the kind of course and its duration, and will be adjusted in the student's college fee.

As a part of the scholarship, students may also receive a discount on hostel fee.

Who can apply?

To be eligible for the CCB scholarship, applicants must fulfil the following criteria:

Be an Indian national.

Passed Class 10 or Class 12 or be in the final year of an undergraduate or postgraduate course from a recognised board, college or university.

Be willing to take admission in technical or professional courses offered by CCB-affiliated colleges approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), University Grants Commission (UGC) or Ministry of Education of India (MHRD).

How to apply

Interested candidates can apply on CCB's official website HERE (external link).

Important dates

The deadline to submit your applications is April 15, 2024.

