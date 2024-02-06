'My daughter wants to pursue astrophysics. Pls help'

rediffGURU Rohit Gupta, co-founder and COO of College Vidya, offers expert advice on career programmes in India.

You can post your career-related questions for rediffGURU Rohit Gupta HERE.

rediffGURU Rohit Gupta is the co-founder and COO of College Vidya, a one-stop solution for making informed online education choices.

A first-generation entrepreneur, Rohit is passionate about the potential of online education and is on a mission to democratise access to quality education and career opportunities.

Pankaj: My child is currently in Class 10. She wants to pursue career in astrophysics.

Kindly advise career options after Class 10/12 for successful future.

For a career in astrophysics, your child can take the following steps after Class 10/12:

1. Pursue a strong foundation in science by opting for the science stream (physics, chemistry and mathematics) in XI and XII to build a strong foundation for astrophysics.

2. Your child can enrol in a reputed university for a bachelor's degree in physics or astrophysics. You may explore universities known for their strong programmes in these fields.

3. Your daughter can seek and participate in research opportunities and internships to gain hands-on experience in astrophysics. This could include working with professors, research institutions, or space agencies.

4. Pursue a master's degree and PhD in astrophysics for in-depth knowledge and specialisation.

5. She can attend conferences and seminars and join scientific communities to network with professionals in astrophysics.

6. Her career options include research positions in academia, observatories or space agencies and opportunities in science communication, data analysis or teaching.

Please encourage your child to stay passionate, curious and dedicated to their pursuit of astrophysics as these qualities are crucial for a successful future in this field.

Anonymous: I'm a 24.5 years old female, unemployed BTech graduate. I have prepared for TN state services exam for 3.5 years and failed in final stage.

I gave few central govt exams also but in that also failed in final stage.

Our financial condition: Single mother with Rs 15k salary. Brother preparing for IIT-JEE 2024. He has to join engineering in June 2024. Uncertain.

My state of mind: 1. I must give SSC exam which are on second half of 2024. But I am afraid, if I don't clear this time, another 1 year waste of time.

2. I can't imagine myself in IT industry/BPO because I fear coding and tele calling job because of their uncertain nature.

3. At present, I can't ask my mother for my marriage also because this year my brother's college admission is the priority. What should I do?

I understand your concerns and challenges. Given your BTech background and financial situation, consider exploring non-technical government exams beyond SSC that align with your strengths and interests.

Focus on enhancing your skills through short-term courses or online certifications related to your chosen field.

Additionally, consider part-time or remote work options to contribute to the family income while pursuing your goals.

Prioritising your mental health and well-being is crucial during this challenging time.

Communicate openly with your family about your aspirations and challenges to seek their support.

Remember that everyone's journey is unique and it's okay to take the time you need to find the right path for yourself.

All the best for your future!!

Lalit: My son is in Class 9. He is brilliant in math. What career can he choose for a bright future?

If your son excels in mathematics, he has many promising options for a successful future.

Encourage him to explore engineering, computer science, physics, economics or actuarial science.

These areas leverage strong mathematical skills and offer diverse career opportunities. Additionally, nurturing his interest in problem-solving and analytical thinking can lead to success in various STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) disciplines.

Encourage him to participate in math competitions, engage in extracurricular activities and seek guidance from teachers or mentors to further develop his mathematical abilities and make informed decisions about his future academic and career path.

