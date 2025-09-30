HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
How To Apply For The Azim Premji Scholarship 2025

How To Apply For The Azim Premji Scholarship 2025

By REDIFF GETAHEAD
2 Minutes Read
September 30, 2025 10:27 IST

September 30 is the last date to apply for the first round of the Azim Premji Scholarship 2025.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shantanu Kumar/Pexels

What is it about?

The Azim Premji Foundation is inviting applications from deserving female students for the Azim Premji Scholarship 2025.

Under this programme, selected students will receive an annual scholarship of Rs 30,000 for the full duration of their undergraduate course.

There will be two rounds in the application process.

Round 1 of the application process started on September 10 and will close on September 30.

Round 2 will open from January 10 to January 30, 2026.

Who can apply

  • The scholarship is open to female students who have passed Class 10 and 12 from government schools or colleges in the eligible states listed below.
  • Applicants must have secured admission in the first year of a recognised undergraduate diploma or degree course at a government or bona fide private college/university.
  • Students from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand can apply for the scholarship.
  • The duration of the course must be between two to five years.

How to apply

Eligible students can apply online at azimpremjifoundation.org

Important dates

The last date to register for the first round of scholarship is September 30.

This information is provided by Rediff as a reader service. Rediff does not benefit monetarily from sharing this information.

