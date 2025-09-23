IDFC First Bank 1L Scholarship For Engineering Students

The IDFC First Bank Engineering Scholarship for students in India covers an actual annual fee or Rs 1,00,000 per year, whichever is lower.

What is it about?

IDFC First Bank is inviting applications from Indian engineering students for its annual engineering scholarship.

The IDFC First Bank Engineering Scholarship covers an actual annual fee or Rs 1,00,000 per year, whichever is lower.

Who can apply

To be eligible for the scholarship, candidates must fulfil the following criteria:

Applicants must be Indian citizens.

They must be currently enrolled in the first year of their BTech or BE programme.

They must have secured admission in one of the eligible colleges (external link).

(external link). Their annual family income must not exceed Rs 6 lakhs.

Applicants should not be receiving any other scholarship or tuition fee waiver for their engineering course.

Children or immediate family members of employees from IDFC FIRST Bank or Buddy4Study are not eligible to apply.

Please note: Students pursuing a diploma course, part-time programme, distance learning, dual-degree course in engineering or are in a student exchange programme are not eligible.

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can click HERE to apply for the scholarship.

Important dates

The last date to apply for the scholarship is September 30.

