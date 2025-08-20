HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
How To Apply For IndiaSkills Competition 2025

How To Apply For IndiaSkills Competition 2025

REDIFF GET AHEAD
August 20, 2025 14:03 IST

How to apply for IndiaSkills Competition 2025

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

What is the IndiaSkills Competition 2025?

The ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship (MSDE), government of India, is inviting applications for IndiaSkills Competition (ISC) 2025 to identify and nurture talented youth, inspire them to pursue careers in vocational education and recognise skilled work.

This biennial competition aims to prepare contestants to represent the nation on international stages such as the WorldSkills Competition (WSC) 2026, which is the largest international skills competition for young professionals in the world.

IndiaSkills 2025 follows a structured, multi-tiered selection process. Each participant can apply for only one skill.

The competition includes both individual and team-based skills, closely aligned with the categories identified by WorldSkills International.

Regional competitions will be hosted across five zones -- north, south, east, west and northeast.

The final IndiaSkills National Competition will be organised centrally by MSDE.

Winners of the national competition will receive extensive training and mentorship to represent India at WorldSkills Competition 2026 and other international forums.

Who can apply

  • Indian nationals aged between 18 and 25 years can apply.
  • Participants must be born on or after January 1, 2004.
  • For certain advanced technology skills, such as cyber security, mechatronics, aircraft maintenance, among others, participants must be born on or after January 1, 2001.

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can click HERE to apply.

Important dates

The last date to apply for the competition is September 30.

This information is provided by Rediff as a reader service. Rediff does not benefit monetarily from sharing this information.

REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
