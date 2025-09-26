Rs 50K Scholarship For BTech, Medical Students

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy RDNE Stock/Pexels

What is it about?

The Swami Dayanand Merit India Scholarships 2024-25, offered by the Swami Dayanand Education Foundation, aims to provide financial assistance to deserving and meritorious students pursuing professional courses such as engineering, medicine and architecture in India.

Selected candidates will receive financial assistance of up to Rs 50,000 per year to cover tuition fees, academic materials and other essential educational expenses.

Please note: All students will apply for renewal every year and renewal is subject to maintaining a minimum 8 CGPA for engineering courses and 65 per cent for medical courses.

Who can apply

This scholarship is available only for BTech and MBBS undergraduate students.

To apply for the scholarship, candidates must fulfil the following criteria:

Only first-year students are eligible to apply.

Applicants must have secured a minimum of 80 per cent marks in their Class 12 examinations.

The annual family income should be less than Rs 12 lakhs.

Candidates must have cleared the JEE or NEET exam in the same year (Students who took a drop year are not eligible.)

Students from agricultural backgrounds must submit complete details along with supporting documents.

Preference will be given to students who have studied in government schools.

30 per cent of the scholarships are reserved for female applicants.

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can click HERE to apply.

Important date

The last date to apply to the scholarship is September 30.

Contact details

For details about eligibility criteria, you can email your queries to scholarships@swamidayanand.org.

