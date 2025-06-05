HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Forget AI: Google AI CEO Wants Students To...

June 05, 2025

Demis Hassabis' advice is clear: Don't just marvel at AI -- study the science and math that make it possible.

image: Demis Hassabis, co-founder and CEO, Google DeepMind. Photograph: Kind courtesy Arthur Petron/Wikimedia Commons

In a world gripped by the AI revolution, with headlines touting that robots are replacing jobs and generative chatbots are transforming industries, one of the field's most influential voices is urging students not to get swept away by the hype.

Demis Hassabis, co-founder and CEO of Google DeepMind and a pioneer in the field of artificial intelligence, has a simple message for young people: Before you chase the latest AI trend, make sure you study science and mathematics.

The hottest trend isn't enough

Speaking at the SXSW festival in London, Hassabis acknowledged that AI is set to create 'very valuable jobs' over the next five to 10 years, fundamentally reshaping the global workforce.

He predicts that the impact of AI will rival -- and perhaps surpass -- the Industrial Revolution, with new roles emerging for those who are ready to embrace and innovate with these technologies.

Yet, despite the excitement, Hassabis insists that a solid grounding in STEM -- science, technology, engineering and mathematics -- remains essential.

'It's still important to understand fundamentals in mathematics, physics and computer science in order to comprehend how these (AI) systems are put together,' he said.

In his view, only by mastering these basics can students truly understand, build and improve the AI systems that are rapidly becoming part of everyday life.

 

Why STEM still matters

Hassabis' advice isn't just about job security -- it's about empowerment.

As AI becomes more integrated into everything from coding to recruiting, those with a strong STEM foundation will be best positioned to lead, not just follow, technological change. He believes that the next generation -- growing up 'AI native' -- will need to be as comfortable with algorithms as previous generations were with the Internet.

He encourages students to go beyond textbooks: 'I'd also be experimenting with all the latest AI systems and tools and seeing what's the best way of utilising them in useful and novel ways,' he explained.

But the key, he says, is to use these tools with a deep understanding of the science and logic that underpin them.

The human edge

While AI can automate tasks and even write code, Hassabis is optimistic about human adaptability. He points out that, historically, technological upheavals have created more interesting and valuable jobs than they destroyed. The people who benefit most will be those who combine technical skills with creativity, adaptability, and a willingness to keep learning.

'Getting good at the basics of STEM is still crucial but equally important is developing the mindset to navigate constant change,' Hassabis said.

A call to study

So, while AI dominates the headlines and shapes the future of work, Demis Hassabis' advice is clear: Don't just marvel at artificial intelligence -- study the science and math that make it possible.

In a world obsessed with the next big thing, the fundamentals still matter most.

