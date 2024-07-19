News
How To Apply For A Rs 2 Lakh MBA Scholarship

How To Apply For A Rs 2 Lakh MBA Scholarship

By REDIFF GETAHEAD
July 19, 2024 11:34 IST
IDFC First Bank is offering a need-based scholarship of Rs 2 lakh to meritorious students to help them pursue an MBA degree in India.

IDFC First Bank MBA scholarship

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy IDFC First Bank

IDFC FIRST Bank MBA Scholarship is a need-based scholarship awarded to meritorious students to pursue post-graduate studies in business management in India.

Selected students will receive a scholarship amount of Rs 2,00,000 for two years of a full-time MBA course (Rs 1 lakh per year, subject to terms and conditions).

As many as 350 scholarships are available.

Who can apply

  • Indian national students with a family income of less than Rs 6 lakhs per annum can apply
  • Students who have enrolled in the first year of a two-year full-time MBA programme for the class of 2024 at select educational institutions can apply.

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can click HERE (external link) to apply online.

Important date

July 31, 2024, is the last date to apply for the scholarship.

The above information is provided by Rediff.com as a reader service. Rediff.com does not benefit monetarily from such information.

How to apply for IDFC First Bank MBA scholarship

REDIFF GETAHEAD
