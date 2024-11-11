Western Digital Is Offering A Rs 75,000 Scholarship To...

Western Digital is offering a one-time scholarship of up to Rs 75,000 to persons with disabilities and transgender students pursuing graduation, post-graduation and PhD degrees in STEM-related fields.
The Western Digital Scholarship Programme 2024-25 aims to financially empower students from marginalised communities.
As a part of this scholarship, a one-time scholarship of up to Rs 75,000 will be awarded to persons with disabilities (PWD) and transgender students pursuing graduation, post-graduation and PhD degrees in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics)-related fields.
The comprehensive scholarship covers academic and living expenses, fostering a diverse STEM landscape and cultivating the next generation of leaders in STEM.
The scholarship covers 100 per cent of educational expenses, including:
- Academic expenses (tuition fee, admission fee, exam fee, books, etc).
- Living expenses (hostel fee, mess fee, uniform, etc).
- Devices (laptop, mobile, equipment, etc).
- Monthly allowance.
Who can apply
- The scholarship is open to persons with disabilities and transgender students pursuing graduation, post-graduation and PhD programmes in STEM-related fields in India.
- Applicants must have secured a minimum of 50 per cent marks in class 12 or their previous semester or preceding class.
- Children of Western Digital and Buddy4Study employees are ineligible for the scholarship.
How to apply
For more details on the scholarship, you can e-mail westerndigitalscholarship@buddy4study.com.
Important dates
The last date to submit your application is November 27, 2024.
