Western Digital Is Offering A Rs 75,000 Scholarship To...

Western Digital is offering a one-time scholarship of up to Rs 75,000 to persons with disabilities and transgender students pursuing graduation, post-graduation and PhD degrees in STEM-related fields.

The Western Digital Scholarship Programme 2024-25 aims to financially empower students from marginalised communities.

As a part of this scholarship, a one-time scholarship of up to Rs 75,000 will be awarded to persons with disabilities (PWD) and transgender students pursuing graduation, post-graduation and PhD degrees in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics)-related fields.

The comprehensive scholarship covers academic and living expenses, fostering a diverse STEM landscape and cultivating the next generation of leaders in STEM.

The scholarship covers 100 per cent of educational expenses, including:

Academic expenses (tuition fee, admission fee, exam fee, books, etc).

Living expenses (hostel fee, mess fee, uniform, etc).

Devices (laptop, mobile, equipment, etc).

Monthly allowance.

Who can apply

The scholarship is open to persons with disabilities and transgender students pursuing graduation, post-graduation and PhD programmes in STEM-related fields in India.

Applicants must have secured a minimum of 50 per cent marks in class 12 or their previous semester or preceding class.

Children of Western Digital and Buddy4Study employees are ineligible for the scholarship.

How to apply

For more details on the scholarship, you can e-mail westerndigitalscholarship@buddy4study.com.

Important dates

The last date to submit your application is November 27, 2024.

