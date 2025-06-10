Cisco Offers Remote Internships For Tech Students

Cisco, in collaboration with AICTE, is offering virtual internships in networking and cyber security through the Cisco Networking Academy. This remote, two-month programme provides hands-on learning, industry exposure and a chance to build practical technical skills that will enhance the student's employability.

IMAGE: Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanket Mishra /Pexels

What is it about?

The Cisco Virtual Internship Programme 2025, designed for aspiring technology professionals, offers hands-on learning in networking and cyber security, empowering students with in-demand industry skills.

As part of India's mission to become a global digital talent powerhouse, this programme bridges academia and industry -- fuelling innovation, employability and national growth in the digital age.

Interns will:

Complete guided online courses via NetAcad





Attend an industry session with Cisco





Work on a project and complete a final assessment





Receive a joint certificate from AICTE and Cisco upon successful completion

Who can apply?

Eligible candidates must:

Be students in first, second or third year of a technical diploma or engineering degree





Be enrolled at an institution affiliated with the Cisco Networking Academy (NetAcad)

Note: Final-year students are not eligible.

How to apply

Eligible candidates can apply through the AICTE National Internship website HERE.

Important date

The last date to apply is June 16, 2025.

The above information is provided by Rediff.com as a reader service. Rediff.com does not benefit monetarily from such information.