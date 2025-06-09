Top 10 Careers in Arts and Humanities After Class 12

From event planning to digital arts, Career Coach Nayagam PP, founder of EduJob360 offers a list of exciting courses you can pursue after Class 12.

Also see:

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Gaurav Chaudhary/Pexels

If you mention arts and humanities as a preferred career stream, one would immediately think of law, media or civil services.

Today, the arts and humanities stream offers a vast and dynamic range of career opportunities that go far beyond the conventional roles of teaching or civil services.

As industries evolve with digital transformation and the demand for socially conscious professionals rises, the scope for students who graduate in arts has expanded significantly.

From design to diplomacy, the fields are as creative as they are impactful.

Choosing the right undergraduate course aligned with your passion, aptitude and future job prospects is essential to thrive in a multi-faceted world.

Here are the top 10 emerging arts and humanities career options for 2025, along with key skills required for success:

1. Bachelor of design (BDes)

Design is no longer restricted to fashion or interiors; it now powers user experiences in digital products, branding and even sustainability projects.

BDes course focuses on creativity and innovation across fashion, graphics, products and interior design.

Skills required: Creativity, visualisation, technical drawing, software proficiency (like Adobe Suite), communication and problem-solving.

Career options: UX/UI designer, product designer, art director, fashion merchandiser or exhibition designer.

2. Bachelor of social work (BSW)

With rising awareness around mental health, gender issues and inclusive development, the demand for trained social workers has grown across the government, NGOs and corporate CSR sectors.

Skills required: Empathy, communication, critical thinking, interpersonal skills and organisational ability.

Career options: Aspiring professionals can work in NGOs or pursue a career as a social researcher, policy analyst, CSR executive or rehabilitation officer.

3. Bachelor of arts in psychology

Post-COVID, mental health awareness and corporate well-being programmes have put the spotlight on psychology.

This course covers the study of human behaviour, psychological assessments and therapy techniques.

Skills needed: Analytical thinking, empathy, research aptitude, communication and problem-solving.

Career options: Clinical psychologist, counsellor, HR specialist, research assistant or behavioural analyst.

4. Bachelor in journalism and mass communication

In the era of 24x7 news cycles, influencer marketing and digital storytelling, media studies are both relevant and fast-evolving.

This course includes media ethics, content creation and digital production.

Skills required: Writing, storytelling, critical thinking, communication and adaptability.

Career options: You can choose to work as a journalist, digital content creator, PR executive, news anchor or media planner.

5. Bachelor in animation and multimedia

Gaming, OTT, advertising and entertainment industries have opened doors for animators and visual storytellers. This course teaches 2D/3D animation, VFX and interactive media.

Skills needed: Creativity, technical proficiency (like Maya or Blender), storytelling, attention to detail and teamwork.

Career options: Graduates can work as animators, VFX artists, game developers and designers, motion graphics experts or multimedia producers.

6. Bachelor of arts in political science

This course is ideal for students who love civil services, policy think tanks or international relations as it teaches you about governance, public policy and diplomacy.



Skills required: Analytical reasoning, research, communication, critical thinking and negotiation.

Career options: After completing the course, you can work in government organisations or corporate firms as a policy advisor, diplomat, civil servant, political analyst or legislative aide.

7. Bachelor of fine arts (BFA)

Fine arts have found new relevance in therapeutic settings, commercial galleries and digital art spaces like NFTs (non-fungible token).

This course trains students in visual and performing arts, including painting, sculpture, photography, graphic design and animation.

Essential skills: Creativity, artistic expression, discipline, observation and patience.

Career options: BFA graduates can pursue a career as a photographer, producer, visual artist, illustrator, art therapist, gallery curator or set designer.

8. Bachelor in foreign languages

With global business and cultural diplomacy booming, proficiency in languages like French, Spanish, German or Mandarin can open up high-paying global roles.

Skills required: Linguistic proficiency, cultural awareness, communication, adaptability and research.

Career options: As global tourism is booming, you can work as a translator, interpreter or language expert.

9. Bachelor of arts in history and archaeology

A foundation for careers in research, conservation and cultural tourism, this course delves into human civilisations, historical analysis and field archaeology.

Skills needed: Research, analytical thinking, writing, attention to detail and critical analysis.

Career options: You can choose from a wide range of opportunities as a museum curator, historian, archaeologist, heritage consultant or academic researcher.

10. Bachelor in event management

From corporate launches to destination weddings, the event industry is evolving by the day.

This course covers planning, logistics, budgeting and creative execution.

Skills required: Organisational skills, communication, multitasking, creativity and negotiation.

Career options: You can become an event planner, wedding coordinator, brand activation specialist or organise conferences for corporate firms.