Ramanujan Fellowship: How To Earn 1.35L Per Month

What is it about?

The Ramanujan Fellowship is designed for brilliant Indian or Indian-origin scientists and engineers from outside India to undertake scientific research positions in India, as well as for those scientists and engineers who wish to return to India from abroad.

The fellowship is scientist-specific and very selective.

The Ramanujan fellows could work in any of the scientific institutions and universities in the country and they would be eligible to receive regular research grants through the extramural funding schemes of various S&T agencies of the government of India.

Eligible students will receive a fellowship of Rs 1,35,000 per month (consolidated including HRA).

In addition, each fellow will receive a research grant of Rs 7 lakh per annum (for consumables, travel, research personnel and contingencies, etc) and Rs 60,000 per annum as overhead charges.

Ramanujan Fellows will be eligible to receive regular research grants through the extramural funding schemes of various S&T agencies of the government of India.

The duration of the fellowship will be for five years and is not extendable.

Who can apply?

The fellowship is open to brilliant Indian/Indian origin scientists and engineers from abroad who are below the age of 40.





The nominee should possess a higher degree or equivalent, such as a PhD in science/engineering, master's in engineering or technology/MD in medicine, etc, and have adequate professional experience.





These fellowships are very selective and only those who have a proven/outstanding track record, as evident from their research publications and recognitions, would be eligible.





In case the selected fellow gets any position such as permanent, tenure track or contractual position, s/he will become ineligible for receiving the fellowship, including research grant and overheads under the fellowship, and has to relinquish the Ramanujan fellowship in total.





The fellowship is only for those scientists who are not holding any permanent/tenure track/contractual position in any Indian institute/university.





The nominee should be working abroad at the time of nomination.

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can refer to the ANRF official website HERE to submit their applications.



Important dates

The last date to apply is June 30, 2025, 5 pm, IST.

