Will German Visa Rules Affect Students?

Ritika Gupta, a study abroad expert and founder of Aaera Consultants, explains how Germany's new visa rules will affect international students and working professionals.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy George Pak/Pexels

Germany has recently implemented several changes to its visa and immigration policies for 2025, simplifying the application process and enhancing opportunities for international students.

Some of these new regulations will impact travellers while several other features will benefit Indian students and aspiring professionals.

Let's understand the larger implications of these changes:

1. Financial transparency and the burden of proof

For students planning to study in Germany, one of the major changes is the increase in the mandatory blocked account (to cover living expenses) requirement.

As of September 1, 2024, the required blocked amount for the first year of study has been increased to 11,904 euros (approximately Rs 11.63 lakhs); that's six per cent higher than the previous year.

Besides this, applicants must take into consideration the fact that they also have to demonstrate their financial sufficiency above the blocked account.

Proof of source of funds: Most students are now asked to present more documentation validating the source of their funds, including bank statements, property titles, tax returns and certificates of income from family members.

The procedure can place an unfair burden on students who come from non-urban or poorer communities.

Foreign currency exchange charges: Indian students tend to exchange money in the formal bank system, which may be accompanied by high exchange charges and delays due to constantly changing currency rates of exchange. This ancillary cost needs to be considered as well.

2. Effect on rural and semi-urban candidates

The advent of the APS (Akademische Prufstelle, a document verification service) and the online application visa system can unwittingly lead to a digital divide.

Rural students may face obstacles: Rural students might not have easy access to high-speed Internet or the digital competency needed to effectively use these online platforms. The online process itself may be a major bottleneck for them.

APS's physical distance: The APS is not accessible in all cities.

Many students from smaller towns need to travel to metropolitan areas, adding to their emotional and financial burden.

3. Greater dependence on visa consultants and middlemen

As a result of the abolition of the remonstration system and the shift towards a stricter and more complicated visa process, the Indian visa consultancy industry is bound to experience a boom in demand.

Although these are widely available resources, they also take substantial fees for arranging document checks, submitting applications and acting on behalf of students in legal appeals.

Non-transparency: Considering the volatile global situation and a general lack of transparency, lesser known consultancy companies may take advantage of the current situation and dupe candidates by claiming a guaranteed visa approval or providing information in a manner that perplexes the candidates.

4. Impact on spouses and dependent family members

As of May 2025, Germany ended the three-year-naturalisation option and enforced tougher rules for:

Spousal visa regulations: The streamlined rules regarding family reunification (where spouses and children can join international students and working professionals) may significantly affect female students and women with children the most.

Indian female students are often in more difficult positions to demonstrate their financial independence.

The financial thresholds imposed by the German government are beyond the reach of women travelling alone with children, particularly if they do not hail from affluent backgrounds.

Marital status bias: There is also an implied bias regarding the acknowledgement of live-in partners or LGBTQ+ relationships, which frequently fail to meet the legal standards for procuring family members. This puts some applicants in a less favourable position than traditional and conformist married couples.

5. Other international options

The new visa regulations are likely to put pressure on international mobility programmes since students from tier 2 and tier 3 cities may now find it more difficult to comply with the new financial and documentary requirements.

While Germany may have attracted international students over the years, the changing policy may also reverse the trend for Indian students, especially if other study destinations (such as Canada, the UK, or Australia) provide more economical and easier processes.

6. Changes in post-study work visas

Germany's new visa rules will also affect post-study work opportunities for Indian students. Although it's commonly stated that students are eligible to stay and work for 18 months after graduation, it may lead to shortage of jobs.

The tight labour market in Germany indicates that, even after graduation, a lot of Indian students might not be able to find employment in their field, especially if they are non-EU citizens. This reduces the possibility of staying back longer and getting jobs in industries like tech or engineering, which are among the most in demand from international students.

International students are usually limited to part-time or low-skilled work during the initial year after graduation, with little avenue for full-time work unless they have highly specialised skills.

7. Insufficient infrastructure in smaller towns

While major cities such as Berlin, Munich, and Frankfurt are well placed to accommodate international students, several small cities like Chemnitz or Passau may lack the capacity to absorb non-EU students.

International students travelling for the first time may find it difficult to access affordable accommodation in these smaller towns.

Smaller towns also do not have the social infrastructure to assist international students in integrating with the local culture; as a result, cultural immersion and overall student satisfaction are hindered.

Even tourists travelling to Germany will be impacted.

From July 2025, if your tourist visa is rejected, you can no longer just file an informal appeal (called a 'remonstration'). You will have to hire a lawyer which may delay the whole process and cost you more money.

Similarly, with the proposed biometric entry and exit system, overstaying your visa will not be possible.

If you are an international student or professional, before applying for a student, travel or work visa, you must ensure your documents, purpose of visit and insurance are all up-to-date.

Vague and incomplete applications along with weak ties to your home country can be grounds for visa rejection.