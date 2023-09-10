It's Sari Time At G20!

Saris were in vogue at the dinner President Droupadi Murmu hosted for G20 leaders on Saturday evening and earlier as well on Saturday morninbg when Kyoko Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar's wife, hosted the leaders's spouses in New Delhi.

IMAGE: 'Greatly honoured to meet President Droupadi Murmu whose life story is deeply inspiring,' says Gita Gopinath, the India born and educated first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund, seen here with the Rashtrapati, who wore a striking Odia sari. Photograph: Gita Gopinath/Twitter.com

IMAGE: Dr Gopinath with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, whose elegant handloom saris are much envied by even those ladies who disagree with her ideology. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: How lovely! Yuko Kishida, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio's wife, chose a sari for the G20 dinner. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Kishida Fumio and Yuko Kishida with President Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra D Modi before the dinner. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: World Bank President Ajaypal Singh Banga and his wife Ritu Banga (like Ajay, Ritu is an IIM-A alumnus) with President Murmu and Modi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Jamdani sari was clearly the best looking sari at the dinner. Wonder if Nirmalaji enquired about the sari's origins. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kyoko Jaishankar also donned a fine sari when she received the G20 leaders's wives at the National Gallery of Modern Art on Saturday morning.

IMAGE: Kyoko Jaishankar with Kobita Jugnauth, whose husband Pravind Jugnauth is Mauritius' prime minister. Photographs: Press Information Bureau

IMAGE: Did Kyoko Jaishankar, who was born in Japan, speak Japanese to Yoko Kishida, the Japanese prime minister's wife? She must have!

IMAGE: Ritu Banga, whose Linked in profile, identifies her as 'Entrepreneur, Investor, Philanthropist', with Kyoko Jaishankar.

IMAGE: That's Emine Erdoğan, who has been married to Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for 45 years.

IMAGE: Akshata Murty, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's India born and raised wife, eschwed a sari for a frock.

IMAGE: Don't miss Akshata's purple heels! Wonder what her ma Sudha Murty has to say about it!

