It's CBSE Exam Time!

By Rediff Get Ahead
April 28, 2022 14:55 IST
The CBSE Class 10 exams have begun!

Please click on the images for glimpses of exam fervour.

IMAGE: A teacher advises her students before they appear for the exam on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Bikaner.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Students discuss the question paper after appearing for the English Term 2 exam outside the examination centre in Prayagraj.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Students review the English Term 2 exam question paper outside the school in New Delhi
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Students estimate their marks after reviewing the CBSE question paper at the Springdales School in New Delhi.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Students in New Delhi flash victory signs after appearing for the exam.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
