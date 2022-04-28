It's CBSE Exam Time!

The CBSE Class 10 exams have begun!
Please click on the images for glimpses of exam fervour.
IMAGE: A teacher advises her students before they appear for the exam on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Bikaner.
Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Students discuss the question paper after appearing for the English Term 2 exam outside the examination centre in Prayagraj.
Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Students review the English Term 2 exam question paper outside the school in New Delhi
Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Students estimate their marks after reviewing the CBSE question paper at the Springdales School in New Delhi.
Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Students in New Delhi flash victory signs after appearing for the exam.
Photograph: ANI Photo
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com