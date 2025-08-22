Is Poor Posture Giving You Back Pain?

rediffGURU Dr Nidhi Gupta, a physiotherapist and the founder of the Merahki Holistic Wellness Company, explains why it's important to correct your posture while sitting or working.

rediffGURU Dr Nidhi Gupta, a physiotherapist and the founder of the Merahki Holistic Wellness Company, suggests what you can do.

She has over 20 years of experience treating patients and helping them heal from injuries and lifestyle disorders.

Anonymous: I have been suffering from body pain for the last couple of weeks.

I have difficulty sleeping in a comfortable position.

There is no injury or health condition but I have been sleeping at odd hours due to my hectic work schedule.

Can physiotherapy help me sleep better at night?

What can I do to improve sleep quality?

I am currently getting 4 to 5 hours of sleep on weekdays and 9 to 10 hours of sleep on weekends.

A few things that can help you to sleep better are:

1. Please ensure your vitamin levels are OK. Taking D3, B12 and magnesium supplements can help you sleep better. Please consult your general physician before taking them.

2. Doing some simple stretches, breathwork and having a warm water bath can help you sleep deeper. So even if you are sleeping for fewer hours, your quality of sleep will be better. You can watch videos on YouTube on this topic or learn from a yoga teacher or physiotherapist.

3. Certain techniques like craniosacral therapy, sujok therapy and acupressure can help you to sleep better.

4. A light 20-minute walk at night post dinner can also improve quality of sleep.

All the best!

Anonymous: I am 43 years old. I have digestive problems and hip pain and knee and ankle inflammation.

My body is very hot.

I live in the hills but I take cold shower such is level of hotness in my body.

But I don't sweat even if go to plains with high temperature.

What food should I take? What exercises should I do to reverse my issues? Kindly help me.

Usually, all these issues arise from the gut.

I would suggest you to consult a good Ayurveda doctor. They would need to do a prakriti analysis for you and understand the pitta, kapha and vata doshas in your body.

Accordingly, they can suggest the foods you should eat and the foods you should avoid.

You can take guidance from a yoga teacher. Certain asanas and breathwork can also help you to cool down your body.

You could also take a towel, rinse it in tap water, squeeze it, add some rose water or two drops of peppermint oil and keep it over your stomach for 20 minutes twice a day. This greatly helps to cool the body.

A few drops of ghee can be applied to your navel at night and also on the soles of your feet.

All these are natural ways to improve gut health and reduce body heat.

It would be best would be to first consult an Ayurveda doctor.

Anonymous: How do I fix my posture if I sit all day at work?

I am only 28 but my lower back is weak.

Since I work on the laptop I am sometimes careless about the way I sit.

Can you suggest some basic exercises I can do while I am in office or at home?

If your low back feels weak, please focus on your core muscle strengthening.

Each person is different and it would be much better if you once visit a physiotherapist or a yoga teacher or gym trainer.

Even in one or two sessions you can learn a set of seven to 10 exercises that could help you a lot.

The basic ones could be cat camel stretch, straight leg raises, bridging, prone straight leg raises and back extensions. It is advisable to first learn from an expert and then you can do them on your own.

Please get your blood report and check with your GP (doctor) if you need to take multivitamins like D3, B12, magnesium, etc.

