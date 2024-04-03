Can Cough, Stomach Pain Be A Warning Sign For Cancer?

Any persistent pain or change in the regular functioning of the body should not be ignored.

Any unexplained weight loss and chronic fatigue could also be a warning sign of cancer, alerts Dr Karishma Kirti.

CANCER.

A six letter disease that slowly attacks your body and gradually destroys your life.

What's worse is that the warning signs are sometimes so common that we often ignore them until it's too late.

Sudden weight loss.

Chronic fatigue.

Abdominal pain.

How often have we ignored these symptoms or simply popped a painkiller and forgotten all about it?

According to Dr Karishma Kirti, consultant breast specialist and oncoplastic surgeon, any persistent pain or change in the regular functioning of the body should not be ignored.

"Vaginal bleeding in between periods or after menopause or bleeding after or during intercourse can be a symptom of cervical or uterine (endometrial) cancer," warns Dr Kirti.

Unless you are on a fitness regime, "any unexplained weight loss and chronic fatigue could also be a warning sign of cancer," she says.

Are you concerned that this could be you or someone you know?

In the video below, Dr Karishma Kirti highlights the 10 warning signs of cancer in women. She also explains how you can stay vigilant and get treatment on time:

Dr Karishma Kirti is a consultant breast specialist and oncoplastic surgeon treating breast cancers as well as benign breast diseases.