Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

After revealing that she had been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, Hina Khan keeps everyone updated about her difficult journey onwards.

She shared a video from her first chemotherapy session, and her state of mind at the time.

The video begins with Hina posing for the media at an awards ceremony, and then heading to the hospital right after.

'This award night, I knew about my cancer diagnosis, but I made a conscious choice to normalise it -- not just for myself, but for all of us. This was the day that changed everything, it marked the beginning of one of the most challenging phases of my life. So Let's do some affirmations,' Hina writes.

'We become what we believe in and I have decided to take this challenge as an opportunity to reinvent myself, again. I have decided to keep the spirit of positivity as the first tool in my toolkit. I choose to Normalise this experience for me and I have consciously decided to manifest the outcome I desire. For me, my work commitments matter.

'For me my motivation, passion and art matters. I refuse to bow down. This award that I received right before my first chemo was not my motivation alone, in fact I attended this event to reassure my self that I am living up to the benchmark, I have set up for myself. MIND OVER MATTER.

'I attended the event and went straight up to the hospital for my first chemo. I humbly urge everyone out there too to first Normalise the challenges of your lives then set goals for yourself and try to live up to them all along the way. No matter how hard. Never back down. Never give up.'

IMAGE: Hina Khan at the awards ceremony. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Film and television folk immediately supported her on social media:

Dalljiet Kaur: 'Inspired by your spirit Hina. Suddenly everything I am going through seems so stupidly small. Yes normalising the journey is very important. You have and always will be inspiring in so many ways. YOU WILL GET PERFECTLY FINE AND WILL BE BACK TO AN AWARD SHOW ACCEPTING MORE SUCH AWARDS VERY SOON.'

Ektaa Kapoor: 'Ur a star beyond stars! U shine d brightest.'

Mouni Roy: 'In awe of your strength and courage.'