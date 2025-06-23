Is Raw Sugar Better For Diabetics?

rediffGURU Komal Jethmalani, a dietician and nutritionist with over 27 years of experience, shares expert advice on weight loss and diabetes management.

These days, social media is flooded with expert advice that can overwhelm you with misinformation.

Can Type 2 diabetes be reversed?

Is it healthy to replace white sugar with khand deshi (unrefined, raw sugar), jaggery or other alternatives? Will it help reduce blood sugar?

Anonymous: These days, many videos about diabetes reversal are appearing on social media.

Are they real or fake? Can diabetes be reversed?

While many social media videos claim miraculous cures, it's important to separate science from hype.

Some videos provide legitimate insights while others exaggerate claims or promote unproven remedies.

Yes, Type 2 diabetes can often be put into remission, meaning blood sugar levels return to a healthy range without medication. However, this doesn't mean it is permanently cured -- lifestyle changes must be maintained to prevent a relapse.

Research suggests that weight loss, dietary changes and exercise can significantly improve insulin sensitivity and even restore pancreatic function.

Can a diabetic patient use khand deshi instead of sugar?

Will it be useful, or will it raise blood sugar?

Desi khand, also known as muscovado sugar, is an unrefined sugar that retains natural molasses and trace minerals.

While it is slightly better than refined white sugar due to its additional nutrients, it still has a high glycaemic index and can cause blood sugar spikes.

Hello Ma'am, I am a 34-year-old woman, 5'4" in height, weighing 72 kg.

I follow a strict vegetarian diet, walk 3 to 5 km daily, and eat home-cooked meals.

Despite this, I haven't lost a single kilo in months. What am I doing wrong?

Hitting a weight-loss plateau is common and there are a few possible reasons why this might be happening.

Over time, your body adjusts to a lower calorie intake and burns fewer calories.

Even home-cooked meals can contain hidden calories, like oils, nuts or dairy substitutes.

Tracking portion sizes and ingredients more closely might help.

If you've been walking consistently, you may have gained muscle while losing fat; this can keep the scale from moving even though your body composition is improving.

Factors like stress, sleep deprivation or hormonal fluctuations can cause temporary water retention, masking fat loss.

Walking is great for overall health, but adding resistance exercises can boost metabolism and help break through plateaus.

