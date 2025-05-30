The Best Foods To Heal A Fatty Liver

To support liver health and potentially reverse fatty liver, it's essential to focus on a well-balanced diet, portion control and active lifestyle habits, says rediffGURU Komal Jethmalani, a nutritionist and dietician.

Did you know that non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) affects one in three individuals in India?

Physical inactivity is a major reason for NAFLD, also known as Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD).

Can fatty liver be treated or reversed with a healthy diet?

What healthy changes can you make in your diet and lifestyle?

"Managing and potentially reversing fatty liver involves a balanced diet, portion control and lifestyle changes," says rediffGURU Komal Jethmalani, a dietician and nutritionist with over two decades of experience.

Komal specialises in weight loss and diabetes management.

Anonymous: I don't drink, smoke, or overeat but my job is stressful and I sit at a desk all day.

My doctor says my fatty liver is probably due to inactivity and belly fat.

I can't quit my job, so please suggest some remedies.

To support liver health and potentially reverse fatty liver, it's essential to focus on a well-balanced diet, portion control and active lifestyle habits.

You may opt for nutrient-rich foods like avocados, walnuts, almonds, flaxseeds, chia seeds and olive oil to provide beneficial fats.

Incorporate leafy greens such as spinach, along with cruciferous vegetables like broccoli and cauliflower, to promote liver function.

Whole grains, legumes, and beans can help regulate insulin sensitivity while antioxidant-rich fruits like berries and citrus fruits (lemons, oranges) aid in combating oxidative stress.

Low-fat dairy or plant-based yogurt is a great addition to your meals.

Staying well-hydrated with plenty of water is crucial.

Limit or completely avoid refined carbohydrates, including white bread and pasta, as well as processed and fast foods high in sodium and unhealthy fats.

Cut back on sweets, sugary drinks like sodas and fruit juices and products containing high-fructose corn syrup.

It's also important to eliminate alcohol from your diet to prevent further liver damage.

Incorporate regular physical movement into your routine, including strength training exercises to help improve liver health and overall well-being.

Anonymous: I have recently been diagnosed with Grade 1 fatty liver through an ultrasound, and my recent blood tests have shown mildly elevated liver enzymes (SGPT: 58 U/L, SGOT: 52 U/L).

My lipid profile also indicated slightly high triglycerides (185 mg/dL), ut my blood sugar and blood pressure are within normal range.

I am 35 years old, 86 kg, and 5 ft 4 inches tall. I lead a sedentary lifestyle and follow a vegetarian diet. I have no major medical history.

I would appreciate your guidance on creating a personalised diet plan to manage and possibly reverse my fatty liver condition.

I am particularly looking for advice on foods to include, foods to avoid, portion control and any lifestyle changes that could support better liver health. Thank you.

Managing and potentially reversing fatty liver involves a balanced diet, portion control and lifestyle changes.

Foods you can include are avocados, nuts (walnuts, almonds), seeds (flaxseeds, chia seeds) and olive oil for heart-healthy fats.

Leafy greens (spinach, kale), cruciferous vegetables (broccoli, cauliflower) and bell peppers help to reduce liver fat. Add whole grains and legumes and beans to your diet to help with insulin sensitivity.

Fruits like berries, citrus fruits (lemons, oranges) combat oxidative stress on the liver. Include low-fat dairy or plant-based yogurt.

Drink plenty of water. Avoid white bread, pasta, fast food, processed snacks, high-sodium foods and sweets, sugary beverages (soda, juices) and high-fructose corn syrup products.

Avoid alcohol completely.

Have small frequent meals and limit calorie intake.

Remain active and incorporate strength training exercises.

Anonymous: My recent health checkup showed elevated liver enzymes and early fatty liver, even though I've never touched alcohol.

I'm vegetarian and eat home-cooked food daily. What changes can I make in my diet?

To improve liver health and manage fatty liver, focus on a nutrient-rich diet, portion control and regular physical activity.

Include healthy fats from avocados, nuts, flaxseeds and olive oil, along with fibre-packed vegetables like spinach, broccoli and cauliflower.

Whole grains, legumes and antioxidant-rich fruits such as berries and citrus support liver function.

Stay hydrated and opt for plant-based or low-fat dairy.

Reduce refined carbs, processed foods, sugary drinks, high-sodium meals and avoiding alcohol.

Prioritise small, balanced meals and incorporate daily movement, including strength training, to boost metabolism and overall well-being.

Drink plenty of water and practise mindful eating.

