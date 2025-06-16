Eating Out? Order Smart, Not Strict

After losing 18 kg, Fitness Coach Ambika Jain shares her story to help others understand that healthy living doesn't mean starving yourself or never eating out.

Kindly note this image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram

Ambika Jain isn't your average fitness coach. She's someone who knows the struggle; she's been through the fitness transformation herself.

After losing 18 kg, Ambika now shares her story to help others understand that healthy living doesn't mean starving yourself or never eating out.

In recent Instagram posts, she opened up about how she navigates restaurant menus and maintains her healthy habits -- without skipping meals or going to extremes.

Ambika doesn't believe in saying no to food. She believes in saying yes, just with a little more thought. In her post she talked about what she eats when she's out at restaurants -- and how she swaps some dishes for lighter, gut-friendly options.

Here are a few of her go-to switches:

Chole rice instead of chole bhature

'One bhatura has at least 350 calories and it's basically oil and refined flour, which is tough on your gut. But a medium bowl of rice (about 100 gm) is easier to digest and only around 120 calories.'

Kachumber salad over hara bhara kebabs

'People think hara bhara kebabs are healthy because they have paneer, but they are usually fried and dried. I prefer a fresh kachumber salad with peanuts -- it's crunchy, low-cal and full of nutrients.'

Fruit popsicles instead of ice cream

'Yes, fruit popsicles might have some sugar or colour but they're still way better than ice cream, which is loaded with cream, sugar and fat. Plus, they are only about 60 to 100 calories.]

Mixed veg soup instead of tomato soup

'Restaurant tomato soups often come with cream, butter, even sugar -- and fried bread on the side. A mixed veg soup is just veggies, seasoning, and a bit of cornflour. Simple and light.'

Contrary to popular diet culture, Ambika says she never skipped meals during her transformation.

In another post, she emphasises:

'I ate 3 to 5 meals a day actually. No meal can make you fat. Weight loss depends on just one factor -- calorie deficit.'

According to Ambika, creating a calorie deficit means eating fewer calories than your body burns each day -- prompting it to use stored fat for energy.

But she warns against extreme dieting or skipping meals:

'Skipping meals might show short-term results but the side effects can be severe.'

Some of the side effects she lists include:

Low blood sugar, causing fatigue and dizziness.

Slowed metabolism, which can backfire.

Mood swings and irritability from energy crashes.

Digestive problems like bloating and constipation.

Hormonal imbalances, including PCOD, thyroid issues and type 2 diabetes.

Ambika is clear on one thing: Starving yourself doesn't work.

'Healthy calorie deficit can be achieved without fasting -- just with smarter food and lifestyle choices,' she says.

Rather than fasting or following extreme diets, Ambika recommends:

Balanced portions at every meal: 'Add two portions of fibre, one portion of protein, one of carbs and some healthy fats. Stop eating when you're 80 per cent full.'

Tracking meals with a calorie-counting app: 'It helps you understand what you're actually eating.'

Simple food swaps: 'Instead of one paneer paratha, eat one paneer-stuffed chapati with a little ghee -- lighter, but still satisfying.'

Using caffeine to curb cravings (with care): 'People say caffeine is bad, but it helped me the most. Just avoid sugar and limit the milk.'

Drinking at least three litres of water daily: 'Staying hydrated is the real detox. It also reduces unnecessary cravings.'

Ambika Jain's image: Kind courtesy Fit With Ambika/Instagram