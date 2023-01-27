Is Nora This Week's Style Champ?

Like the wintry weather, co-ord sets are undeniably cool right now.

Geometry, in a trail of rectangles, triangles, hypotenuses, is happily hopping from blackboards and classrooms into the party scene.

Dark, gloomy florals are spilling into cheerful Indian wear and bringing new flair.

Some of the happenings in the week of fashion that went by.

Celebs are at fancy-schmantzy weddings. Or still on holiday.

But dressed up they are.

Of course. To. The. Nines.

Whether they have a place to go to or not.

Does it really matter in today's virtual world? If you don't have a bash, ball or wedding to waft off to, you have to simply step a fashionable manicured toe into the 24-hour non-stop Instagram party whirl, where the red carpet never gets rolled up.

IMAGE: A 100 per cent Hindustani outfit with Hollywood red carpet ball gown contours and mood.

Nora Fatehi is a noor pari in flawless white by Ritika Mirchandani, who declares winter as the 'season of ivories'. In this case, geometric ivory with gold.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nora Fatehi/Instagram

IMAGE: Flower In The Dark: It's not a bright, gay ensemble singing tralalala to the world.

The moody blooms against a black background resonate with the inevitable darkness that the cold brings, yet it has an unexplained elegance and a luxurious beauty.

Radhika Madan's lehenga creates its own suhana fairy tale.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prints by Radhika/Instagram

IMAGE: Fashion is the geometry of style and the arithmetic of patterns: Neha Dhupia packs a fun punch in a functional, fluid blazer-skirt set that might meddle with λ = v/f and produce a fashion wave.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nikita Mhaisalkar/Instagram

IMAGE: Anshula Kapoor welcomed the shaadi season in 'one of the comfiest outfits ever' that had a 60s Flower Power air about it -- she just needed a few zinnias in her hair.

The cape outfit is her idea of 'comfy chic', that could work well at a beach wedding without sacrificing on style.

Photograph: Kind courtesy House of Hiya/Instagram

IMAGE: Yahoo! Yahoo! The exotic arrived in the snowy Shimla forests when Pragya Jaiswal showed up in a cute bomber jacket and blue latex pants looking like a Persian kitten trying to attempt a Himalayan hike.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zabella/Instagram