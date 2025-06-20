Yoga Special, Day 5: Prasarita Padottanasana

Welcome to Day 5 of Rediff's week-long celebration of Yoga ahead of the International Day of Yoga.

Photographs: Kind courtesy SRMD Yoga

On the eve of the International Day of Yoga, we turn inward through the expansive yet humbling Prasarita Padottanasana or the Wide-Legged Forward Fold.

This posture invites a deep release not just in the body but also in the mind.

As the spine lengthens and the crown of the head moves toward the earth, the pose creates a powerful shift from doing to simply being.

A steady demonstration of this asana offers clear cues and accessible variations that allow each practitioner to enter the pose with confidence, regardless of their flexibility level.

What is Prasarita Padottanasana (Wide-Legged Forward Fold)?

Prasarita Padottanasana is a standing forward bend during which you keep your legs wide apart.

The Sanskrit name comes from prasarita (spread out), pada (foot), ut (intense) and tan (stretch).

It is known for deeply stretching your hamstrings, lengthening your spine, calming your nervous system and gently drawing your focus inward.

Though rooted in physical flexibility, its real offering lies in its invitation to surrender and introspect.

How to practise Prasarita Padottanasana

The full pose (Standard Forward Fold)

Stand in a wide-legged stance, feet about three to four feet apart, parallel and rooted evenly.

Place your hands on your hips, inhale to lengthen your spine and exhale to hinge forward from your hips.

Reach for the floor directly below your shoulders, then walk them back in line with your feet.

Allow the crown of your head to move towards the floor while keeping your spine long.

Shift your weight slightly towards the balls of your feet without lifting your heels.

Stay for several breaths, then engage your core to slowly rise on an inhale.

Prasarita Padottanasana with a bolster (supportive variation)

Place a bolster on the mat to reduce the distance to the floor and decrease the strain on your hamstrings.

Keep your spine extended and avoid collapsing your upper back.

Place your head on the bolster and release your hands from the mat, placing them on the bolster too.

This variation is ideal for beginners or those with tight hamstrings.

Prasarita Padottanasana with namaskar mudra behind the back (shoulder opener)

From the standing wide-legged position, bring your palms together behind your back in the reverse Namaskar Mudra.

Inhale to open your chest, exhale to fold forward, keeping your palms pressed and shoulders engaged.

This variation enhances both shoulder flexibility and spinal extension.

Benefits of Prasarita Padottanasana

Deeply stretches the hamstrings, calves and spine

Improves hip flexibility and leg strength

Calms the mind and relieves mild anxiety and fatigue

Stimulates abdominal organs, aiding digestion

Prepares the body for deeper forward folds and inversions

Contraindications

While this posture is gentle for many, take caution with the following:

Avoid or modify if you have lower back injuries or disc issues.

High blood pressure patients should avoid lowering their head below their heart without support.

Hamstring injuries may require the use of blocks or a shorter stance.

Always hinge from your hips, not your waist, to prevent spinal strain.

Grace in letting go

Prasarita Padottanasana is not about how close your head gets to the floor; it's about how deeply you can let go.

As we bow forward with awareness this International Day of Yoga, may this posture remind us that there is profound grace in slowing down, folding inward and simply breathing into the quiet.

Atmarpit Dr Mansiji, MD, is the head of SRMD Yoga. She is a paediatrician, neonatologist and a certified yoga trainer by Yoga Alliance. She conducts yoga, breathwork and meditation workshops globally.

