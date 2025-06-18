Welcome to Day 3 of Rediff's week-long celebration of Yoga ahead of the International Day of Yoga.

Today, learn about Utthita Trikonasana or the Extended Triangle Pose.

Photographs, video: Kind courtesy SRMD Yoga

In celebration of the International Day of Yoga, we return to one of the most elegant and grounding postures in yoga -- Utthita Trikonasana or the Extended Triangle Pose.

Its clean lines and open structure mirror the triangular stability found in nature while its expansive shape invites length and lightness into every part of your body.

This video demonstration captures the essence of the pose, offering step-by-step guidance for practitioners of all levels.

What is Utthita Trikonasana (Extended Triangle Pose)?

Utthita Trikonasana is a foundational standing posture that combines lateral stretch, strength and stillness.

The Sanskrit name breaks down as utthita (extended) trikona (triangle) asana (pose).

It symbolises expansion through grounding -- anchoring through your legs while reaching outward through your arms and heart.

This posture invites calm alertness and structural harmony.

How to practise Utthita Trikonasana

The full pose (Standing Extended Triangle Pose)

Begin in Samasthiti (standing straight, with your hands on your side) and move your feet around three to four feet apart.

Turn your right foot 90 degrees outwards and your left foot slightly inward, keeping the heels aligned.

Inhale and raise your arms to your sides at shoulder height, palms facing down.

Exhale and lengthen your spine and extend your right hand forward, shifting the hips slightly back.

Lower your right hand to your shin, ankle or a block and stretch your left arm vertically over your shoulder.

Keep both legs straight and firm, with your torso in one plane.

Gaze at your raised hand, straight ahead or down, depending on the comfort of your neck.

Hold for a few steady breaths, then inhale and lift your torso. Exhale and return to Samasthiti; repeat on the other side.

Block-supported Triangle Pose (for alignment and depth)

Perform the full pose with a yoga block placed against your front foot.

Rest your lower hand on the block to maintain a longer spine and better alignment.

Focus on expanding through your chest without overreaching.

Each variation encourages elongation of your sides and mindful presence in the moment.

Benefits of Utthita Trikonasana

Stretches your legs, hips, hamstrings and spine

Opens the chest and shoulders

Improves balance and full-body coordination

Builds awareness of postural alignment

Calms the mind and relieves tension

Contraindications

While widely accessible, keep in mind the following precautions:

Avoid if you have a recent hip, hamstring or lower back injury.

Those with neck issues should keep their gaze straight or downwards.

Use a block or chair if your hamstrings are tight or balance feels compromised.

Always avoid locking your knees and hyperextending your joints.

A shape of balance and clarity

Utthita Trikonasana teaches us to stay spacious in body and mind even when the world feels narrow or compressed.

As we honour the journey of Yoga on June 21, may this steady triangle remind us to root down, reach wide and breathe with clarity.

Tomorrow: Phalakasana, the Plank Pose

Atmarpit Dr Mansiji, MD, is the head of SRMD Yoga. She is a paediatrician, neonatologist and a certified yoga trainer by Yoga Alliance. She conducts yoga, breathwork and meditation workshops globally.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.