Class 8-12 Students: Apply for vivo Tech Award

vivo India is looking for class 8-12 students from across the country for fully sponsored innovation and product prototyping opportunities at its national tech development platform.

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What is the vivo India scholarship it about?

Smartphone manufacturer vivo India is inviting applications from school students for the vivo Ignite: Technology and Innovation Initiative 2026.

vivo is looking for bright young minds from across India to conceptualise, develop and present tech-driven solutions designed to solve critical, real-world problems.

The initiative is designed to foster a spirit of scientific enquiry, encourage grassroots engineering skills and provide school-going youth with access to industry mentorship and advanced technological resources.

Competition details

The programme is structured as a competitive marathon spanning seven distinct phases -- starting from initial concept submissions to virtual prototype testing and regional presentations.

While early rounds focus on concept validation, the advanced phases offer mentoring from industry veterans and technical training to turn ideas into working models.

Students will have the opportunity to submit individual or group entries (with a maximum of three members per group) in the prototype category under diverse themes, including community development innovations; soft-tech innovations, technology, agriculture and climate change and other categories where technology is used; each project has to have sustainable development goals.

The competition will be conducted in seven stages, with the national final taking place on October 11 in New Delhi where the top 10 prototypes will be presented by the 10 finalist individuals/groups. They will be felicitated by an eminent jury and stand a chance to secure educational scholarships and rewards with total pool size of Rs 40 lakhs.

Who can apply?

The programme is open to young students currently studying in Class 8 through Class 12. While academic performance is not a constraint, the initiative is strictly aimed at students with a deep passion for tech, coding or social problem-solving.

Proposals can be filed by independent individuals or in collaborative groups of up to three members.

How to apply

Interested candidates must register their project ideas via the official online innovation portal.

The internal screening committee will review the conceptual synopses on behalf of the candidate.

Late submissions, incomplete project briefs or group entries exceeding the strict three-member limit will not be accepted.

All details including terms and conditions of the programme are available HERE.

Important dates

The last date to register and submit the initial idea is June 30.

Applicants will progress through the various evaluation rounds and mentoring bootcamps between July and September.

After announcing the final shortlist, the national exhibition and final results will be held on October 11 in New Delhi.

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