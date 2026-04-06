Want To Study In Japan On A Scholarship?

Japan is looking for 1,000 postgraduate students, PhD scholars and postdoctoral researchers from India for funded research opportunities at Japanese institutions.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Japan Science and Technology Agency

What is it about?

The government of Japan is inviting applications from Indian postgraduate students for the LOTUS Programme 2026.

Japan is looking for 1,000 master's students, PhD scholars and postdoctoral researchers from India for funded research opportunities at Japanese institutions.

The initiative is designed to support joint research projects, enhance career development and provide young researchers with opportunities to work at leading Japanese universities and research institutions.

The programme is available in two categories -- LOTUS Basic and LOTUS Aspire -- both of which aim to support research stays in Japan.

While both programmes provide funding, LOTUS Aspire offers enhanced financial support, a longer tenure and a stronger focus on achieving measurable research outcomes.

Candidates selected under LOTUS Basic will receive 240,000 yen (approximately Rs 1.4 lakh) per month for living expenses, including accommodation, for up to 12 months.

In addition, 500,000 yen (around Rs 2.9 lakh) per year will be provided for joint supervision support, covering domestic travel within Japan, research materials and accommodation for the Indian supervisor.

Candidates selected under the LOTUS Aspire programme will also receive a 240,000 yen (approximately Rs 1.4 lakh) monthly stipend but for a longer duration of up to 36 months.

The joint supervision support is higher at 1,500,000 yen (approximately Rs 8.8 lakh) per year, which also includes travel costs for researchers and students within Japan, along with related research expenses.

Who can apply?

The programme is open to postgraduate level students, PhD scholars and postdoctoral researchers, with a maximum age limit of 40 years. While nationality is not restricted, the initiative is primarily aimed at researchers from India.

Applicants cannot submit applications directly. Instead, proposals must be filed through a principal investigator (PI) based at a Japanese university or research institution.

How to apply

Interested candidates must identify a principal investigator in Japan who is willing to host and supervise the research project.

The PI will submit the application on behalf of the candidate.

Direct submissions from students or Indian institutions will not be accepted.

All details including terms and conditions of the programme are available HERE.

Important dates

The last date to apply is June 9.

Applicants will be reviewed and selected between June and August.

After announcing the finalists, financial support will be released in October.

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