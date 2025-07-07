11th Fail To IIT: Pani Puri Seller's Inspiring Story

Harsh Gupta's first JEE attempt was plagued by ill-health. But he did not give up.

IMAGE: Harsh Gupta with his father Santosh Gupta at the latter's pani puri stall in Chinchpada, Kalyan. All photographs: Kind courtesy Harsh Gupta

Every year, when the IIT-JEE results are announced, we see stories of hope and courage -- of how children from small-town families ace one of the country's toughest entrance examinations.

This year, 19-year-old Harsh Gupta, who failed Class 11 due to a severe health condition, cracked the IIT-Joint Entrance Examination to secure admission at IIT, Roorkee, a feat that all his peers considered nearly impossible for him.

The youngster, whose parents Santosh and Reeta sell pani puri for a living, tells Divya Nair/Rediff how he battled severe health issues, financial hardships and the fear of failure and rejection to emerge as a shining example for his younger brothers, Shivam and Shubham.

"I grew up in Chinchpada, Kalyan (in Maharashtra's Thane district). My parents run a pani puri stall. When the business is good, they earn between Rs 600 to Rs 1,000 per day. Some days, it is less.

"Despite the challenges, my father was determined that his children would receive a good education in an English-medium school.

"I studied at the Indian Cultural English School. I attended tuition classes during my ninth and tenth standards and scored 90.8 per cent in my SSC board exam. I joined Model College in Kalyan for Class 11.

"A few months into the course, I was diagnosed with rectal prolapse (a painful condition in which the rectum, the final part of the large intestine, pops out of its normal/regular position and protrudes through the anus).

"That year, two of my aunts also passed away, which added to our expenses and financial stress.

"My younger brothers were in school and there was a period when there was no fixed income."

IMAGE: Harsh Gupta, second from left, with his father, grandmother and younger brothers at their home in Kalyan.

"I missed a few papers and failed Class 11.

"Some of my batchmates felt I did not have the potential to crack the IIT-JEE.

"During the pandemic, I saw an Instagram reel about NV Sir (Nitin Vijay, founder of Motion Education, Kota). It inspired me to pursue my JEE dream.

"I told my parents I wanted to go to Kota. They supported my decision. My mother said, 'Tu kar lega, beta (You'll do it, my son).'

"They worked double shifts and, with some help from kind people, arranged the funds.

"In 2023, I went to Kota to prepare for the JEE. I stayed in a PG in Vigyan Nagar. After realising my financial condition, the owner kindly reduced my monthly rent.

"But, in August 2024, I fell ill again; I could not focus. In October, I became very ill and had to return home.

"I had a huge syllabus to cover within a month. When I gave my mock tests, my scores dropped from the initial range of 180-190 to 96 marks.

"So I talked to Sir (Nitin Vijay), who guided me with a list of things I could do. I secured 98.59 per cent in my first JEE Mains attempt. Due to the break I had to take -- I could not study enough -- I didn't qualify for JEE Advanced.

"That was another setback.

"Though I got offers for some of the top NITs, my dream was to get into IIT, Bombay, or IIT, Roorkee. I told my father I had to prepare again and he supported me. Since I had scored 85.8 per cent in my Class 12 board examination, Motion -- my coaching class -- give me a scholarship that covered their fee.

"This time, the financial load wasn't that much. I stayed in a hostel to ensure I prepared well. I'd watched the movie and read the book, Twelfth Fail. It inspired me not to give up easily.

"I gave the exam again and secured 98.94 per cent in the JEE Mains 2025.

In JEE Advanced, I was among the top one per cent.

My general rank is 16,155.

Currently, my counselling is on.

Studying without a laptop was challenging, says Harsh.

"I did not have a laptop. I did my entire studies on my phone.

"Whenever possible, I would help some of my batchmates with their studies and they would loan their laptop when they were not using it.

"I did odd jobs like freelancing and video editing whenever my health permitted; I would earn Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 which I would use as pocket money.

"When I came home during the Diwali vacations, I would help Papa at his stall so he could make some extra income during the peak season.

"My father never cleared his Class 10 but he works really hard to ensure his sons receive the best education so they can change their future.

"I'll be the first one from our family to study at an IIT. After IIT, I hope to crack the UPSC and work in the social sector."

Lessons learned

Harsh's journey may have been filled with uncertainty and setbacks but his hard work, patience and resilience have helped him rise above his personal challenges.

He reveals three life lessons that helped him grow into a confident human being:

1. "When I was returning home from Kota, my phone screen had cracked. It was late at night, and I couldn't call anyone.

"When I got off at Bandra station (north west Mumbai), an elderly couple noticed me. They booked a cab for me to Kalyan and paid the entire fare. They told me I reminded them of their son, who was good at studies and lived abroad.

"I don't know their names or where they live. They taught me the value of kindness."

2. "When I failed Class 11, and when I didn't qualify for JEE Advanced, I was disappointed. But my Sir taught me not to be afraid of failure.

"When you face a problem in life, there are only two ways to cope -- if you know the solution, you execute it; if you don't know what to do, the least you can do is not stress about it.

"Don't worry about what society will say or think about you and your failure."

3. "While preparing for JEE, I met students from CBSE and ICSE schools.

"I realised that their preparation was rigorous and the competition was tough.

"But peer pressure is not always healthy. You have to put yourself first and fight for yourself.

"Work hard and the results will follow."