Want To Study In The UK With A Rs 9.6 Lakh Sports Scholarship?

The University of Gloucestershire is looking for international student-athletes for funded study and training opportunities in the UK.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy University of Gloucestershire

What is it about?

The University of Gloucestershire, UK, is inviting applications from international student-athletes for the Sports Global Excellence Scholarship 2026.

The university is looking for high-performing athletes from around the world who can balance high-performance sports training alongside full-time undergraduate or postgraduate taught study.

The initiative is designed to support elite sports development, reward athletic excellence and provide student-athletes with comprehensive training support and premium facility access

The programme is available in two categories -- undergraduate sports scholar and postgraduate sports scholar -- both of which aim to support academic and athletic journeys in the UK.

While both provide elite support services, the undergraduate scholarship offers a higher total tuition fee waiver distributed across a multi-year tenure to match the duration of the degree.

Candidates selected for the undergraduate scholarship will receive a total tuition fee waiver of 7,500 pounds (approximately Rs 9.64 lakhs), which is distributed evenly at 2,500 pounds (approximately Rs 3.21 lakhs) per year for upto three years of study.

In addition, full access to premium athlete support services will be provided, covering sports therapy, physiotherapy, strength and conditioning workshops and a multigym membership.

Candidates selected under the postgraduate scholarship will also receive comprehensive training support and a flat 5,000 pounds (approximately Rs 6.42 lakhs) tuition fee waiver.

The athletic perks remain highly competitive, which also includes paid British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) memberships and competition entry fees, along with professional performance lifestyle mentoring.

Who can apply?

The programme is open to international fee-paying students enrolled in a full-time, on-campus undergraduate or postgraduate taught degree programme.

It is strictly aimed at self-funded students who can cover 100 per cent of their remaining tuition fees.

How to apply

Interested candidates must submit a separate scholarship application form via the official university portal.

The awarding committee will review the athletic achievements and portfolios on behalf of the candidate.

All details including terms and conditions of the programme are available HERE.

Important dates

The last date to apply is June 30.

The official notification of successful candidates will be released on July 9.

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