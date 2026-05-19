Nottingham Trent University Scholarship: 25-50% Fee Waiver For First Year

Nottingham Trent University is offering partially funded study opportunities at its UK campuses to global undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nottingham Trent Students’ Union

What is the NTU international scholarship about?

The Nottingham Trent University (NTU), UK, is inviting applications from international students for its comprehensive international scholarships for the September 2026 academic intake.

The university is looking for high-achieving global applicants to enrol in full-time courses, offering competitive tuition fee reliefs across multiple disciplines.

The programme is available in two tier structures -- competitive scholarships (like NTU Excellence) and country-specific merit awards -- both of which aim to offset the steep costs of international student fees.

While both pathways provide substantial financial aid, the competitive tier offers long-term support, including multi-year waivers for foundational degrees.

Candidates selected under the premium NTU Excellence scheme will receive a 25 to 50 per cent tuition fee waiver for their first year of study.

In addition, undergraduate recipients under this specific tier will secure a continuous 3,000 pounds (around Rs 3.86 lakh) annual fee discount for each subsequent year of their degree.

Candidates selected under the automatic merit or country-specific scholarship will receive flat-rate funding values ranging from 2,000 to 4,000 pounds (approximately Rs 2.57 lakhs to Rs 5.15 lakhs).

The India Prestigious University Award provides up to a 4,000 pound (approximately Rs 5.15 lakhs) flat reduction specifically tailored for exceptional graduates from top-tier Indian institutions.

Who can apply?

The programme is open to international fee-paying students enrolling in the first year of an eligible undergraduate or postgraduate programme.

Advanced-entry students entering directly into the second or third year of a bachelor's course are also eligible.

Applications must be backed by an original, personalised 500-word statement.

If you are applying for a merit-based scholarship only, you don't need to complete the full application. Just fill in your personal details and tick the box stating you wish to be considered for it.

How to apply

Interested candidates must first apply for their preferred academic course and secure an official NTU application ID.

The applicant must use this ID to fill out a single, unified online scholarship form to be considered across all eligible categories.

Direct submissions without an active admission offer or plagiarised statements generated using automated AI writing tools will not be accepted.

All details including terms and conditions of the programme are available HERE.

Important date

The last date to apply is June 24.

Successful candidates will be officially notified of their fee waivers within five weeks of the final deadline.

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