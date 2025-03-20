'Lost My Job. How To Find New One?'

Stuck in a job that you don't like?

Or worried that you might lose your job due to restructuring?

rediffGURU Aamish Dhingra offers advice on how to navigate difficult situations in your life and career.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vitaly Gariev/Pexels

Tech giant Amazon is likely to sack over 14,000 managers (external link) as a part of its cost-cutting measures for 2025.

1,000 jobs are expected to be cut at media and television companies in India (external link) next month.

With Artificial Intelligence and digitisation taking over real jobs, companies across the world are restructuring teams and operations to bring down the cost of employment.

How does one deal with the unexpected loss of a job due to mass layoffs?

How does one stay confident and look for a new job in an unstable work environment?

What if you feel stuck and miserable in your job role?

Is it too early to quit a job in your 40s?

rediffGURU Aamish Dhingra is a life coach, educationist and founder of Cocoweave Coaching International which provides professional training to empower individuals and organisations.

Anonymous: Three months ago I lost my job due to restructuring. I wasn't expecting it.

My family wasn't prepared either. It was challenging and demotivating.I am yet to find a job that matches my skills and experience.

What can I do to stay confident and successfully re-enter the workforce after this unexpected job loss?

I completely empathise with you in this challenging situation but rather than considering it as a setback, think of it as an opportunity for growth.

For facing this situation, the first thing you need to do is to acknowledge your emotions. It is totally normal to feel sad and disappointed about this. However, do not linger upon this emotion for too long.

Shift your focus to the present moment as it is only one that you can control.

Update and refresh your resume, create a LinkedIn profile and begin networking to gain connections with your former colleagues and professional groups.

If you are not finding a perfect match immediately, consider upskilling through online courses or certifications to stay competitive.

Temporary or freelance work can also help bridge the gap while keeping your experience relevant.

Confidence comes from preparation so practise your interview skills, refine your personal brand and stay positive.

Remember, setbacks often lead to better opportunities; you just need to stay proactive, persistent and open to new possibilities.

Anonymous: I am 42. I feel stuck and miserable in my current job.

There is no growth or motivation to work.

I want to quit but I'm struggling to understand what I actually want to do for a new job.

Should I still go ahead and quit?

Feeling stuck at 42 isn't unusual but quitting without a plan won't necessarily fix things.

The real question is: What's actually making you feel this way? Is it the work itself, the environment or something else?

If it's about growth, have you actively tried pushing for opportunities, or does it just feel like a dead end?

What conversations have you had about it?

When it comes to quitting, what's your plan for what comes next?

Do you have clarity on where you want to go or is it more about escaping your current situation?

If staying feels unbearable, how can you create space for yourself while figuring things out?

How much time do you need to explore your options before making a decision?

The answer isn't just quitting; it's clarity. So, where do you start?

Anonymous: I quit my job 6 months ago due to a health crisis.

I am a single mother, age 43. I have one son and a daughter.

My ex-husband is currently helping me manage the school fee and house expenses.

I have applied to several jobs but only few interviews were scheduled.

I have 17 years of experience but I am struggling to land an interview call.

Do you think my career break could be the reason? Please help.

You have 17 years of experience, resilience and the ability to navigate challenges.

A six-month break doesn't define your career but how you present it might.

What's standing out in your applications -- the gap or your expertise?

How are you framing this phase in interviews? Are you engaging with your network or relying solely on job boards?

Sometimes, the opportunity isn't missing; it lies in how we position ourselves for it.

What's the one shift you can make today to change the response you're getting?

