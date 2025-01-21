IIT-JEE Main 2025 Tips: Don't Risk Negative Marking

Start with your strongest subject. This will give you an edge, advises rediffGURU Nayagam PP.

The National Testing Agency has released the admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025.

Students who qualify for JEE Main will be eligible for JEE Advanced, considered one of the toughest entrance examinations in India, for admission into some of the top engineering colleges in the country, including the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology; the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore; the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram; the Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE), Visakhapatnam; the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs); and the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT).

The JEE Main 2025 will be held January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29 for paper 1 -- for admission into engineering courses (BE/BTech) -- and on January 30 for paper 2 -- for architecture and planning (BArch/BPlanning) courses.

rediffGURU Nayagam PP tells you how to optimise your preparation in the final hours ahead of the big day.

What to do before the JEE exam

1. Carry your admit card and other necessary documents. Check everything twice before leaving for the exam.

2. Eat a light, nutritious meal before the exam (avoid spicy/junk food).

3. Have positive conversations with family members.

4. Avoid pre-exam discussions with peers to prevent anxiety.

5. Stay hydrated but avoid excessive water consumption. If possible, visit the restroom a few minutes before taking the exam.

6. Avoid skipping meals. It is important to consume light, energy-rich food so you can focus better.

7. Do carry a small transparent water bottle (if your centre permits).

What to do in the exam hall

1. Read instructions carefully

Understand the marking scheme before starting the paper.

2. Stay positive

Start with your strongest subject. This will give you an edge.

3. Use rough sheets wisely

Keep your calculations organised to avoid chaos.

4. Avoid guessing

Don't risk negative marking with blind guesses.

5. Take micro-breaks

Do not strain too much. Remember to rest your eyes for 15 seconds every 40 minutes.

6. Reserve time for review

Plan your time wisely. Try to finish a few minutes early.

You must save at least 10 minutes to recheck your answers in the end.

3-round question attempting strategy

Round 1: Attempt easy questions first.





Round 2: Move to moderate-level questions.





Round 3: Attempt difficult questions only if time permits.

And finally...

By following these proven strategies and maintaining a calm, confident mindset, you can maximise your performance in JEE and other engineering entrance exams.

Always remember:

Consistency matters more than last-minute cramming.





Believe in your preparation.





Stay positive and focused on exam day.

You've put in the hard work -- now it's time to succeed!

