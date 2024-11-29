ICYU: Scholarships For STEM Students, Female Athletes

The DXC Progressing Minds Scholarship Programme 2024-25 aims to support the educational/sports expenses of students who belong to marginalised groups.

The DXC Progressing Minds Scholarship Programme 2024-25 is an initiative by DXC Technology that aims to support the educational/sports expenses of students who belong to marginalised groups.

Under this national level scholarship programme, women and transgender students pursuing STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) courses are eligible to receive a one-time scholarship of Rs 50,000 to continue their education.

In addition to this, the scholarship also supports female athletes who have represented the state/country at the state/national/international level with a one-time scholarship of Rs 1,25,000.

Who can apply?

Eligibility criteria for the DXC progressing minds scholarship for graduation students in STEM 2024-25

Women and transgender students pursuing graduation in STEM-related fields are eligible.





The applicant must have obtained a minimum of 60 per cent marks in their previous class/semester.





The applicant's annual family income must be less than or equal to Rs 4,00,000.

Eligibility criteria for the DXC progressing minds scholarship for sportspersons 2024-25

The applicant must be aged between 13 and 25 years.





Open for women who have represented the state/country at the state/national/international level in the last two/three years.





Only students pursuing Class 8 to post-graduation courses are eligible.





The applicant's annual family income must not be more than Rs 5,00,000.

How to apply

For more details on the eligibility criteria and how to apply to the scholarship, click HERE (external link).

Important dates

The last date to apply to DXC Progressing Minds Scholarship Program 2024-25 is November 30, 2024.

Career-related questions? Ask rediffGURUS HERE.

