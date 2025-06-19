'I lost my virginity and he ghosted me'

rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, CEO of Quack Quack, an online dating Web site, offers advice on how to deal with heartbreak after being ghosted by someone you love.

Imagine being committed to someone who walks out on you without any explanation?

It could happen to anyone.

It will leave you distraught, confused and affect your confidence.

How do you get over your feelings?

While moving on, should you talk about your past or leave it behind?

So, I had a breakup.

I don't know how but things happened so drastically.

He had given me a commitment that he would marry me.

We were in a relationship for 5.5 years. I was already married to him in my mind. We were also physically involved.

He started a sandwich business in partnership. I understood that he was quite busy but he didn't message me for three long days.

I was left confused about where he was and what he was doing.

When I asked him for clarity, he said he couldn't take it anymore and couldn't handle me. He had ghosted me. I asked him if he liked another girl, but he said No.

The guy who once committed to me suddenly said he couldn't take it and ended everything. He moved on.

I'm in the middle of CAT preparation. Everything just s**ks. I even lost my virginity to him.

It's shaken my confidence. I feel like my life has ended because who will accept a girl with a past in this 'No seal, no deal' era?

I am not an object or a product. I am a human being.

My boyfriend has moved on. What will I do -- stay stuck in the past?

Will I ever end up in a happy married life with such a past?

Can I share this with anyone or should I keep it as a hidden secret only with me?

Dear Anonymous, I am very sorry you are going through such a tough time.

First of all, this 'no seal no deal' is the brainchild of extremely insecure people. You should not have to worry about that.

If, in the future, you start dating someone and you decide to tell them about your past and they say something that indicates this mentality, you should reconsider the relationship.

Your past is your past. Whatever happened between you and your ex was out of love. And it isn't a flaw in you.

Remember, you deserve as much happiness and love as any other person.

Coming to whether you can ever share your past or not; that is entirely up to you.

There is no hard and fast rule that you must tell your partner every single detail of your past relationship history. But I strongly suggest focusing on finding someone with whom you can share anything without fear of judgment.

In the end, I'd again like to remind you that the choice to disclose your past is on you. No one can pressure you to talk about it; not sharing the same doesn't make you guilty of anything.

For now, please stop worrying about all this and focus on keeping yourself happy and moving forward. You deserve someone who will love you every day and for everything you are.

Hope this helps.

