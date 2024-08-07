BSc Math Or BTech: Which Is Better?

If you're aiming for a technical job in industry, BTech is suitable.

rediffGURU Dr Dipankar Dutta is an associate professor in the computer science and engineering department at the University Institute of Technology, the University of Burdwan, West Bengal.

He has 27 years of experience and his interests include AI, data science, machine learning, pattern recognition, deep learning and evolutionary computation.

Aside from his responsibilities at the college, he also delivers lectures and conducts webinars.

Planning to study engineering/technology and have questions? rediffGURU Dr Dipankar Dutta will answer them HERE.





Aman: I am in class 11 commerce but I want to take PCM (physics chemistry math).

I have secured 89 per cent in class 10.

I am very confused between PCM and commerce and now it's August 2024.

Is it too late to change now as I am not understanding commerce.

When I think of PCM, it also seems very tough for me. What to do now?

If you're interested in subjects like physics, mathematics, and chemistry (PCM) and see yourself pursuing a career in engineering, science or technology, PCM might be the right path.

If you're interested in business, finance or economics, sticking with commerce might be better.

Reflect on which subjects and career paths excite you more.

Talk to your teachers as well. They know you better so they can guide you properly.

Anonymous: Hi sir. Should I do BSc Math from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) or BTech from any Tier 2 college from Lucknow?

Please suggest the pros and cons of both degrees and your opinion.

If you have a strong passion for mathematics, theoretical studies and research, BSc in mathematics from AMU can be a rewarding choice.

If you prefer practical, technical education with a direct path to industry roles, a BTech from a Tier 2 college in Lucknow may be more suitable.

Consider your long-term career goals.

If you're aiming for a technical job in the industry, BTech is suitable.

For careers in teaching, research, data analysis or preparing for competitive exams, a BSc in mathematics provides a strong academic base.

Both BSc in mathematics from AMU and BTech from a Tier 2 college in Lucknow have their own merits.

Ultimately, the decision depends on your interests, strengths and career aspirations.

Atharva: Sir I want to know what would be better MSIT (Maharaja Surajmal Institute of Technology) CSE (Computer Science Engineering) or MAIT (Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Technology) ITE (Information Technology and Engineering) as ITE is a newer branch and moreover not NBA (National Board of Accreditation) accredited.

Does NBA accreditation matter for applying to foreign jobs?

Will my degree be invalid if not accredited by NBA?

Computer science engineering at MSIT is better.

For NBA, a record of at least three years is required so newer branches like ITE cannot have NBA accreditation.

If you are applying for a job abroad, an NBA accreditation does not matter and your degree will be valid.

