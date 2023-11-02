News
CAT: 5 Tips To Improve Your Quant Score

By rediffGURU AASHISH SOOD
November 02, 2023 11:54 IST
Challenge yourself with problems of varying difficulty levels.
Try to incorporate some form of maths practice into your daily routine, even if it's just a quick review or solving a few problems, suggests rediffGURU Aashish Sood.

How to improve your Math preparation for CAT, IBPS PO, SBI PO, banking exam 2023

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pexels.com

Mathematics or Quantitative Aptitude (QA) is an important subject in most competitive examinations, including the Common Admission Test and top banking examinations like the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Probationary Officers Exam and the State Bank of India Probationary Officers Exam.

Increasing your retention ability of mathematics concepts and formulas requires a combination of effective learning techniques and consistent practice.

Here are some strategies that can help:

1. Create a solid foundation

Ensure you have a strong foundation in the required math skills and concepts.

If you struggle with algebra, for example, it will be challenging to retain more advanced concepts.

Focus on reading and understanding any concept in a detailed manner before you move on to the next chapter or concept.

2. Practise regularly

Consistent practice is crucial for retaining math concepts and formulas.

Solve a variety of problems related to the concept or formula you're trying to remember.

The more you practise, the more ingrained the information becomes in your memory. 

3. Visualise and repeatedly revise

Visual aids can help you remember formulas.

Draw diagrams and charts to illustrate concepts and annotate them with the relevant formulas.

Keep your math materials, notes and formulas organised.

Being able to find information quickly can make your study sessions more efficient. 

4. Practise problems of varying difficulty 

Don't just stick to easy problems.

Challenge yourself with problems of varying difficulty levels.

Solving harder problems can deepen your understanding and improve retention.

Try to incorporate some form of maths practice into your daily routine, even if it's just a quick review or solving a few problems.

Remember, consistency is key.

5. Set goals

Set clear goals as to what you want to learn and achieve in mathematics.

Having specific objectives can motivate you to study and retain information.

Everyone has a unique learning style. Experiment with different strategies and see what works best for you.

Combine multiple approaches.

Remain persistent in your effort.

Aashish Sood is an IIM-Lucknow alumnus who has been teaching Maths and Quantitative aptitude to MBA aspirants for over a decade. He also mentors management student hopefuls for the group discussion and personal interview rounds that follow competitive examinations. He has appeared for CAT seven times since 2016 and scored in the 99.9X percentile.

rediffGURU AASHISH SOOD
