Need Last Minute Tips For CAT? Ask rediffGURUS

rediffGURUS Patrick Dsouza and Aashish Sood will answer your queries relating to the upcoming CAT exam.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

The Common Admission Test is scheduled for Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Conducted by the Indian Institute of Management-Lucknow, this year, the exam is the first step for students interested in studying at India's top management institutes, including the Indian Institutes of Management.

With less than 3 weeks left for the examination, what should your strategy to improve your performance be?

How can you attempt more questions in less time while not losing out on accuracy?

How can you score in the 100th percentile?

Do post your CAT-related questions to rediffGURUS and CAT experts Patrick Dsouza and Aashish Sood.

rediffGURU Patrick Dsouza trains students for competitive management entrance exams such as the Common Admission Test, the Xavier Aptitude Test, the Common Management Admission Test and the Common Entrance Test.

Patrick has scored in the 100 percentile six times in CAT. He achieved the first rank in XAT twice, in CET thrice and once in the Narsee Monjee Management Aptitude Test.

Apart from coaching students for MBA exams, Patrick has trained aspirants from the Indian Institutes of Management, the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies and the S P Jain Institute of Management Studies and Research for campus placements.

You can ask Patrick Dsouza your CAT-related questions HERE.

rediffGURU Aashish Sood is an IIM-Lucknow alumnus who has been teaching quantitative aptitude to MBA aspirants for over a decade.

He also mentors management student hopefuls for the group discussion and personal interview rounds that follow the written exam.

He has appeared for CAT seven times since 2016 and scored in the 99.9 percentile.

You can ask Aashish Sood your CAT-related questions HERE.