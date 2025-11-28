I Couldn't Believe My Bestie Did This For Me

Sometimes, the purest form of love doesn't come from a partner. It comes from the friend who drops everything and shows up when the world feels like it's collapsing.

At 16, when I first stepped into college, I also stepped straight into my first heartbreak.

There was a boy, of course. We started talking, then dating and my naive teen self believed this was something special.

My best friend, however, was never convinced. She said he wasn't right for me. I didn't listen. I was 16, dramatic, slightly delusional and completely in love (or so I thought).

He did have a lot of red flags that I ignored. He would lie about his whereabouts and only talk to me as per his convenience.

I still let things go.

My best friend and I even fought about him because she refused to sugar-coat anything.

A few months later, he found someone else and simply disappeared. No explanation, no closure, just silence. I was devastated at that point.

I didn't tell her. Her cousin sister's wedding was taking place that day and I didn't want to add to her stress. Also, a part of me didn't want to let her know that she was right all along.

When she called to ask what time I'd be coming for the functions, I made up a silly excuse. She didn't buy it. She asked for the truth and that's when I broke down on the phone and told her everything that had happened.

I was prepared for an 'I told you so'. Instead, she cut the call.

Thirty minutes later, she was at my door, in her pyjamas, holding a box of mini cupcakes.

She had left her sister's wedding reception for me. She didn't say a word about the boy. She didn't say 'I told you so'. She just hugged me and sat with me.

And honestly, that day raised my standards when it came to friendship, and love, forever.

When cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues walked away from a Big Bash League contract in Australia just to be there for her friend Smriti Mandhana after her wedding got called off, it reminded us that friendship is sometimes bigger than career, plans and logic.

