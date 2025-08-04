HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'We Are Soul Sisters'

By ADITI KUMAR
August 04, 2025 15:26 IST

Aditi Kumar, a fashion stylist from Dubai, has this to say about her bestie, Shristi Sahoo.

Aditi Kumar and Shristi Sahoo

IMAGE: Aditi Kumar with her bestie, Shristi Sahoo. Photographs: Kind courtesy Aditi Kumar

It started with one letter that made all the difference in our lives.

She thought it was a love letter; I knew it was nothing short of a need to be like her in admiration for the girl she was.

I used to look up to her but had never mustered the courage to talk to her in person.

Hesitatingly, I slipped that letter into her life.

Shristi and Aditi

From being the fashion besties to now being each other's biggest cheerleaders and spiritual besties, our friendship has seen it the highs and the lows.

From sharing our first crushes to the first heartbreak, our friendship became the anchor in the stormy sea of adolescence and teenage.

She knew the real me before the world changed me.

We love each other without filters and are the most unhinged versions of ourselves in front of each other.

Our bond was always about gravitating back towards each other even when the world tried to pull us apart.

Shristi and Aditi

The healing journey we embarked on made us examine our lives emotionally deeply.

Having each other's backs makes our lives easier and so much more fulfilling.

The way we add value to each other's lives speaks volumes of our bond and we wouldn't have it any other way.

We are soul sisters in the truest sense of the term and I hope God blesses our friendship in this world and beyond as well.

ADITI KUMAR
